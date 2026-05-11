Did Hardik Pandya Unfollow MI & Delete IPL 2026 Posts? Truth Behind Viral Rumours

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mumbai Indians’ playoff hopes ended with a last-ball defeat.

Social media fueled speculation about Hardik Pandya's team relationship.

Pandya's Instagram activity does not support unfollowing rumours.

Hardik Pandya MI Controversy: Mumbai Indians’ disappointing IPL 2026 Playoff hopes came to an end following a dramatic final-ball defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and the fallout has quickly shifted beyond the cricket field. Social media speculation over any possible trouble between captain Hardik Pandya and the franchise has now become a major talking point among fans. Although Suryakumar Yadav led the side, he stepped in only because Pandya was unavailable for selection. However, MI’s struggles this season were not limited to the matches Pandya missed, as the five-time champions endured one of the poorest campaigns in their IPL history.

The chaotic nature of the defeat against RCB only intensified scrutiny around the franchise, with online discussions soon turning towards Pandya’s relationship with the team.

Social Media Buzz Fuels Speculation

Shortly after Mumbai Indians crashed out of the tournament, rumours began circulating online claiming that Hardik Pandya had removed collaborative Instagram posts involving the franchise and had unfollowed the team’s official account.

The speculation spread rapidly across social media platforms, prompting fans to question whether tensions had emerged between the all-rounder and the franchise management after a disappointing season.

However, a closer look at Pandya’s Instagram activity appears to contradict those claims. While there are very few IPL 2026-related posts visible on his profile, at least one collaborative post with Mumbai Indians from March 23 remains available.

Additionally, Pandya continues to follow Mumbai Indians on Instagram at the time of writing, suggesting there may be little substance behind the viral rumours.

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Why Hardik Pandya Missed The RCB Clash

Pandya was unavailable for MI's crucial encounter against RCB due to fitness concerns. The all-rounder missed his second successive fixture after suffering a back spasm.

Confirming the development before the match, Mumbai Indians stated: "Hardik has not been cleared by the medical team to take the field."

With Mumbai's season now virtually over, attention is likely to remain fixed on Pandya and the future direction of the franchise ahead of the next IPL season.