Most IPL captains have reportedly expressed dissatisfaction with 'Impact Player' rule during a meeting held in Mumbai, continuing a debate that has persisted since its introduction in 2023. Despite mixed reactions, BCCI has already extended the rule's implementation through the 2027 season, meaning any formal review will only take place after that.

According to reports, captains from all 10 franchises shared feedback and objections, but were informed that no immediate changes are planned. Prominent voices like Axar Patel and Rohit Sharma have criticized the rule, arguing that it reduces the importance of all-rounders.

Rohit's previous warning about the rule

Axar noted that teams now prefer specialists over multi-skilled players, while Rohit has previously warned that the rule could hinder the development of all-rounders in Indian cricket.

Hardik Pandya echoed similar concerns, saying all-rounders now face greater pressure to excel equally in both batting and bowling to secure a place. Overseas players like Glenn Phillips have also cautioned that the rule may shrink the pool of all-rounders globally, potentially affecting international formats like T20s and ODIs.

Ball Change Proposal Sees Little Support

A suggestion to allow a ball change after 10 overs in the first innings was discussed but did not receive much backing. The current rule - allowing a ball change after 10 overs in the second innings to counter dew - is expected to remain unchanged.

Captains Seek Clarity on Training Rules

Captains also raised questions about new training guidelines for the 2026 season. These include restrictions such as no practice sessions on match days and limits on sharing practice wickets. Officials clarified these rules during the meeting.

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