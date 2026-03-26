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HomeSportsIPLCaptains Raise Concerns Over IPL Rule At Mumbai Meeting - Details Inside

Captains Raise Concerns Over IPL Rule At Mumbai Meeting - Details Inside

Captains from all 10 franchises shared feedback and objections, but were informed that no immediate changes are planned.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 26 Mar 2026 09:19 AM (IST)

Most IPL captains have reportedly expressed dissatisfaction with 'Impact Player' rule during a meeting held in Mumbai, continuing a debate that has persisted since its introduction in 2023. Despite mixed reactions, BCCI has already extended the rule's implementation through the 2027 season, meaning any formal review will only take place after that.

According to reports, captains from all 10 franchises shared feedback and objections, but were informed that no immediate changes are planned. Prominent voices like Axar Patel and Rohit Sharma have criticized the rule, arguing that it reduces the importance of all-rounders.

Rohit's previous warning about the rule

Axar noted that teams now prefer specialists over multi-skilled players, while Rohit has previously warned that the rule could hinder the development of all-rounders in Indian cricket.

Hardik Pandya echoed similar concerns, saying all-rounders now face greater pressure to excel equally in both batting and bowling to secure a place. Overseas players like Glenn Phillips have also cautioned that the rule may shrink the pool of all-rounders globally, potentially affecting international formats like T20s and ODIs.

Ball Change Proposal Sees Little Support

A suggestion to allow a ball change after 10 overs in the first innings was discussed but did not receive much backing. The current rule - allowing a ball change after 10 overs in the second innings to counter dew - is expected to remain unchanged.

Captains Seek Clarity on Training Rules

Captains also raised questions about new training guidelines for the 2026 season. These include restrictions such as no practice sessions on match days and limits on sharing practice wickets. Officials clarified these rules during the meeting.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current status of the Impact Player rule in the IPL?

The Impact Player rule, despite captain's dissatisfaction, has been extended by the BCCI through the 2027 season. Any review will occur after this period.

Why are IPL captains unhappy with the Impact Player rule?

Captains believe the rule reduces the importance of all-rounders and encourages teams to pick specialists over multi-skilled players.

Have any prominent players voiced concerns about the Impact Player rule?

Yes, players like Axar Patel and Rohit Sharma have criticized the rule, with Rohit warning it could hinder all-rounder development in Indian cricket.

Was there any support for changing the ball change rule?

A proposal to allow a ball change after 10 overs in the first innings did not receive significant support. The current rule for the second innings is expected to remain.

Were there any discussions regarding new training guidelines?

Yes, captains sought clarity on new training rules for the 2026 season, including restrictions on match-day practice and sharing practice wickets. These were clarified during the meeting.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 26 Mar 2026 09:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mumbai Indians MI DC IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE
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