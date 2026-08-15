IPL Teams Celebrate India’s 80th Independence Day With Special Messages

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom IPL franchises celebrated India's 80th Independence Day on social media.

PM Modi hoisted flag, envisioned developed nation by 2047.

Red Fort flag hoisting included a 21-gun salute ceremony.

Teams shared patriotic messages, joining national independence celebrations.

Several Indian Premier League franchises joined the nation's 80th Independence Day celebrations on Friday, sharing messages centred on the tricolour, unity, freedom and India's journey since 1947.

From Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals to Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL teams took to social media to mark the occasion and send Independence Day wishes to fans across the country.

IPL Franchises Share Independence Day Messages

Chennai Super Kings paid tribute to the country's spirit of freedom and togetherness, writing on X:

"Let the tricolour fly high! Here's to the freedom, togetherness and spirit that make India what it is. Happy 80th Independence Day!"

Rajasthan Royals marked the occasion by looking ahead while reflecting on India's journey.

"Entering the 80th year of writing our own story. Vande Mataram, India!"

Punjab Kings also joined the celebrations with a message dedicated to the national flag:

"Apne Tirange ko dil se salaam. Wishing everyone a #HappyIndependenceDay."

Delhi Capitals kept their message short but ambitious, writing:

"We still need to win more for the country."

Mumbai Indians also shared a brief tribute, posting:

"Our Tricolor."

Defending IPL champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru reflected on India's journey from the fight for freedom to the aspirations of a modern nation.

"From a dream of freedom to a nation of dreamers. For every dream that was fought for, every dream that was realised, and every dream that still lies ahead. Happy 80th Independence Day, India."

Kolkata Knight Riders highlighted the unity associated with the national flag:

"One flag. A billion emotions. United by one love, we say, Ami India."

India Celebrates 80th Independence Day

India is celebrating its 80th Independence Day on August 15, marking eight decades since the country gained independence from British colonial rule in 1947.

The occasion was also marked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who hoisted the National Flag at the Red Fort during the Independence Day celebrations.

In his address to the nation, Modi said India is moving towards the goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047 and called on citizens to work towards achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat.

"The whole country is moving forward with a new resolve."

He said India's ambition to become a developed nation by 2047 would be watched closely by the rest of the world, describing the goal as a reflection of the country's confidence and aspirations.

National Flag Hoisting At Red Fort

The flag hoisting at the Red Fort was synchronised with a 21-gun salute by the ceremonial gunners of the 1721 Field Battery.

The ceremonial battery used indigenous 105mm Light Field Guns during the proceedings. Major Pawan Singh Shekhawat commanded the battery, while Naib Subedar Anuthosh Sarkar served as the Gun Position Officer.

As India marked the occasion, IPL franchises joined millions of citizens in celebrating the national day, using their platforms to share messages of patriotism and pride with cricket fans across the country.