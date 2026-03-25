Jailed Imran Khan’s Heartbreaking First Words To Sons In 3-Months: 'First 2 Days Were Brutal'

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Imran Khan's Call To Sons: An emotional update from the high-security walls of Adiala Jail, the sons of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister and 1992 World Cup-winning captain, Imran Khan, have broken a months-long silence. Following a 28-minute phone call, their first since January, Sulaiman and Kasim Khan revealed that despite deteriorating health and solitary confinement, the 73-year-old’s resolve remains "iron-clad."

The conversation, detailed in an exclusive report by former England captain Mike Atherton for The Times, paints a stark picture of a leader who has transitioned from a sporting legend to a "meditative" political prisoner.

"They Will Never Break Me": The Emotional Call

For Sulaiman and Kasim, the call was a window into the "harsh and brutal" conditions their father and his wife, Bushra Bibi, are facing. While the authorities have recently allowed medical procedures for Khan’s failing eyesight, his sons allege the environment is designed to "slowly whittle away" his strength.

"He said they know they are never going to break him and he feels that he can handle anything, but when family and other people are involved, it gets tougher," Kasim told Atherton, as cited by The Times.

Kasim further alleged that the authorities employ "petty tactics," such as cutting power to the cell or denying new books, to isolate him further. However, he noted that these "torture tactics" have inadvertently turned his father toward deep spiritualism.

Retinal Damage and "Blackouts"

The most concerning aspect of Khan’s incarceration remains his physical well-being. Reports from his legal team suggest he has lost 85% of the vision in his right eye due to Central Retinal Vein Occlusion (CRVO). Just this Monday, Khan underwent a third eye procedure at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

Despite the physical toll, his sons describe a man who has mastered his environment through meditation.

"He’d say the first two days were brutal, but after that he just got into this kind of meditative state... these tactics have taught him how to stay in there for longer," Kasim added.

"I’d Rather Die in Prison": A Lifetime of Risk

Sulaiman Isa Khan, the elder son, reflected on his father’s transition from the cricket pitch to the volatile arena of Pakistani politics. While he once wished his father would stick to cricket analysis, he now realizes that the "impactful and risky" nature of his current path is what fuels him.

"He has said publicly that he’d rather die in prison than walk away from his principles," Sulaiman told Atherton.