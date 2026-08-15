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English NewsNewsWorldIndonesia Hit By 6.5-Magnitude Quake Hours After Deadly 7.7 Tremor Kills 38

Indonesia Hit By 6.5-Magnitude Quake Hours After Deadly 7.7 Tremor Kills 38

The tremor occurred at 4:24 pm IST on August 15, with the NCS reporting its location at 3.043 N latitude and 99.105 E longitude. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 165 km.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 15 Aug 2026 06:53 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • A 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia with no immediate casualties.
  • An earlier 7.7-magnitude quake killed 38 in Flores region.
  • This stronger quake caused building collapses, landslides, and evacuations.

A 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia on Saturday afternoon, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The tremor occurred at 4:24 pm IST on August 15, with the NCS reporting its location at 3.043 N latitude and 99.105 E longitude. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 165 km.

The NCS identified the location as Indonesia. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage following the tremor.

Earlier 7.7-Magnitude Quake Kills 38

The latest earthquake came on the same day as a much more destructive 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck the Flores region earlier on Saturday.

At least 38 people were killed and 13 injured after the powerful earthquake struck Nagekeo district in East Nusa Tenggara, according to Indonesia's disaster management agency.

Two of those injured were in serious condition, while 11 suffered minor injuries. Around 2,000 residents evacuated the affected areas.

Buildings Collapse, Landslides Reported

The 7.7-magnitude earthquake caused buildings to collapse and triggered landslides. Several roads were cut off, while rescue operations were affected by communication and access problems.

A tsunami warning was issued after the earthquake but was later lifted after authorities found no significant continuing threat.

Rescue teams have been working to reach areas near the epicentre as authorities continue to assess the extent of the damage. Several aftershocks were also reported following the main earthquake.

Two Earthquakes Were Separate Events

The two earthquakes reported on Saturday were not the same event.

The deadly 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck near Flores in eastern Indonesia, while the 6.5-magnitude earthquake reported by India's NCS occurred at a much greater depth and at a different location.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When and where did the 6.5-magnitude earthquake occur?

The 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia at 4:24 pm IST on August 15. Its epicenter was located at 3.043 N latitude and 99.105 E longitude, at a depth of 165 km.

What were the consequences of the 7.7-magnitude earthquake in the Flores region?

The 7.7-magnitude earthquake killed 38 people and injured 13 in the Flores region. It also caused buildings to collapse, triggered landslides, and led to the evacuation of around 2,000 residents.

Were the two earthquakes reported on Saturday related?

No, the two earthquakes were separate events. The 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck near Flores, while the 6.5-magnitude quake occurred at a different location and much greater depth.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Aug 2026 06:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Indonesia Earthquake 6.5-Magnitude Earthquake Indonesia 7.7 Magnitude Earthquake Tremor Kills 38
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