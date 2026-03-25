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HomeSportsIPL'Who Is He?' Yograj Singh Blasts R Ashwin Over Arjun Tendulkar Snipe; Issues Blunt Challenge

'Who Is He?' Yograj Singh Blasts R Ashwin Over Arjun Tendulkar Snipe; Issues Blunt Challenge

"Who are you?" Yograj Singh destroys R Ashwin for his blunt take on Arjun Tendulkar's LSG future. The veteran coach even issued a "beard" challenge to the world!

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 25 Mar 2026 07:04 PM (IST)
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Yograj Singh Blasts R Ashwin Over Arjun Tendulkar Snipe: The IPL 2026 season hasn't even begun, but the temperature is already boiling over. A massive war of words has erupted between India legend Ravichandran Ashwin and the outspoken Yograj Singh over the future of Arjun Tendulkar.

After being traded from Mumbai Indians to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for ₹30 lakh, Arjun’s place in the playing XI was bluntly dismissed by Ashwin. In an exclusive conversation with InsideSport, Yuvraj Singh’s father, Yograj Singh, did not hold back in defending the young Tendulkar.

"Arjun Khelega Hi Nahi," says Ashwin

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin analysed LSG’s "stacked" pace battery, which includes stars like Mohammad Shami, Mayank Yadav, Avesh Khan, and Mohsin Khan. Ashwin was clinical in his assessment of Sachin Tendulkar’s son.

"Arjun Tendulkar khelega hi nahi (Arjun Tendulkar won't play at all), and let's not even go there. I think it is very difficult because there are Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, and Mohammad Shami in this lineup. There are so many fast bowlers. How will he play? I don't think he makes any case unless and until there are a lot of injuries," Ashwin remarked.

"He Is Talking Bullsh*t," Fires Back Yograj

Yograj Singh, who briefly coached Arjun and famously helped him score a century on his Ranji Trophy debut for Goa, did not mince words when asked about Ashwin’s comments.

"He is talking bullsh*t. This guy Ashwin, whoever he is. He should know what to talk about somebody. Somebody's sitting on the television and talking, 'Oh, he can't do this, he can't do that.' Arey tum kya ho bhai (Who are you? What are you)?" Yograj told InsideSport.

Yograj argued that the cricketing world is looking at Arjun through the wrong lens. He revealed that Arjun’s struggles as a bowler stem from a historical injury and that his true potential lies in his willow."He is not a bowler; he had a spine problem, and his hands come down from 45 degrees. When he was batting, this guy was hitting sixes and boundaries. I told the coach, 'What the hell are you people doing? If you can't do it, send him to me," Yograj added.

The Challenge: "I Will Cut Off My Beard"

Known for his intense coaching methods, Yograj issued a global challenge that has since gone viral. He claimed he could turn Arjun into a world-beater if given just half a year.

"I challenge the whole world that if Arjun Tendulkar spends six months with me, he will surpass all the batters in this world. If not, I will cut off my beard and throw it. That's the way I do my job," Yograj concluded.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Ravichandran Ashwin believe Arjun Tendulkar won't play in the IPL 2026 season?

Ashwin cited the strong competition from other fast bowlers in the Lucknow Super Giants squad, such as Mayank Yadav and Mohammad Shami, as a reason why Arjun might not get a playing opportunity.

What was Yograj Singh's reaction to Ravichandran Ashwin's comments about Arjun Tendulkar?

Yograj Singh strongly disagreed with Ashwin's assessment, calling his comments 'bullsh*t' and questioning his authority to make such statements.

According to Yograj Singh, what is Arjun Tendulkar's true potential?

Yograj Singh believes Arjun's struggles as a bowler are due to an old injury, and his real talent lies in his batting ability, as he has shown the potential to hit sixes and boundaries.

What bold challenge did Yograj Singh issue regarding Arjun Tendulkar's development?

Yograj Singh challenged the world, stating he could make Arjun Tendulkar surpass all batters globally within six months of training with him, even offering to cut off his beard if he failed.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Mar 2026 06:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ravichandran Ashwin Arjun Tendulkar Yograj Singh R Ashwin Lucknow Super Giants LSG IPL 2026 R.Ashwin
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