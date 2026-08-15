Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’s Post-Retirement Plan Revealed: India Veteran’s Big Prediction

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ravichandran Ashwin predicted different post-retirement paths for Kohli, Rohit.

Rohit Sharma might rejoin Mumbai Indians in a different role.

Virat Kohli likely to take a break from cricket instead.

Ashwin urged Mumbai Indians to retain Rohit's experience.

Ravichandran Ashwin has offered an insight into what the future could hold for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma once their international careers eventually come to an end. While both players remain active in ODI cricket, Ashwin believes neither is likely to rush into coaching, with Rohit potentially returning to Mumbai Indians in a different role and Kohli more likely to take time away from the game.

Ashwin Sees Different Futures For Kohli And Rohit

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin said he does not expect either Kohli or Rohit to immediately take up coaching after retirement.

He suggested that both have spent years carrying major responsibilities and could initially prefer to step away from cricket rather than move straight into another demanding role.

“I don’t think Virat will be ready to become a coach immediately.”

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Ashwin added that Rohit could eventually have a role with Mumbai Indians, while he was less certain about what Kohli might choose.

“Maybe Rohit Sharma could come into the Mumbai Indians in some capacity. I don’t know about Virat, honestly. Virat will probably want to take a break, in my opinion.”

Ashwin Wants Mumbai Indians To Keep Rohit

Ashwin believes Mumbai Indians should look to retain Rohit Sharma's experience within their setup even after his playing career ends.

Rohit has enjoyed enormous success with the franchise, leading Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles. Ashwin argued that a player with that level of leadership experience and tactical understanding could become a valuable asset to the franchise.

However, he does not necessarily see Rohit stepping straight into the head coach's position.

“If tomorrow Rohit decides ‘I won’t play,’ Mumbai Indians should immediately absorb him.”

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Ashwin pointed to Rohit's five IPL titles and his success as India's captain as reasons why the franchise should find a role for him.

“A captain who won five titles and led India to a World Cup, you won’t find such people.”

The former India spinner suggested Rohit could instead take a break before deciding what he wants to do next.

“If he doesn’t want to be head coach because it’s a labour-intensive role, but after a one-two year break, he’ll be ready to take up a role.”

Ashwin compared that possible path with Rahul Dravid, who took time away before returning to cricket in a coaching capacity.

“Like Rahul bhai took a break and then came back to work.”

Ashwin also believes Mumbai Indians would be unlikely to let go of someone with Rohit's cricketing knowledge.

“Knowing the Mumbai Indians, they won’t let go of a player with Rohit Sharma’s thinking capacity.”

Kohli Could Take A Different Route

Ashwin was far less certain about Kohli's post-retirement plans.

Kohli has already stepped away from Test and T20I cricket and now features only in ODIs for India. With the next ODI World Cup still ahead, the former India captain remains focused on the format.

Ashwin believes Kohli may choose to completely disconnect from the game for a period rather than immediately move into coaching or management.

That would mark a different path from Rohit, who could eventually return to Mumbai Indians in a role that makes use of his experience and tactical understanding.

For now, both players remain focused on their ODI careers. Any coaching or franchise role remains a possibility for the future rather than an immediate plan.