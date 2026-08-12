The Calcutta High Court has deferred the legal matter involving Abhishek Porel until September 14. This decision was made to allow the police to continue their ongoing investigation.
Abhishek Porel Rape Case: IPL Star’s Key Court Hearing Deferred Till September 14
Abhishek Porel Rape Case: The Abhishek Porel arrest case takes a fresh turn as the Calcutta High Court defers the hearing to September 14. Here's what happened and what the case involves.
- High Court deferred Porel case hearing until September 14.
- Porel arrested after student alleged rape, assault, intimidation.
- Police filed BNS case; another accused remains unapprehended.
- Complainant alleged long relationship, Porel later denied marriage.
Abhishek Porel Rape Case: The legal case involving Bengal cricketer and Delhi Capitals player Abhishek Porel has seen a fresh development, with the Calcutta High Court deferring the matter until September 14. Porel was arrested by police in Hooghly district following a complaint by a medical student alleging rape, assault and criminal intimidation. The allegations remain unproven, and Porel has denied them.
Why Was The Abhishek Porel Case Hearing Deferred?
The hearing was listed before a bench headed by Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya. According to PTI, the state sought an adjournment to allow the police to continue their investigation.
The court subsequently deferred the matter until September 14.
Police have registered a case under several provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 69, along with provisions of the Information Technology Act.
An additional accused, reportedly a friend of Porel, has also been named in connection with the case and is yet to be apprehended, according to the report.
What Are The Allegations Against Abhishek Porel?
A medical student from Karnataka approached Mogra police station on June 23 and alleged that she and Porel had been in a relationship for around three-and-a-half years.
According to her complaint, the two had discussed marriage and had also travelled abroad together. She alleged that their relationship later broke down and that Porel subsequently denied their relationship.
The complaint also alleged that the pair had a dispute around a year and a half ago, which escalated to the police station, although no formal complaint was filed at that time.
Police began investigating after the June complaint and reportedly visited Porel's residence in Chandannagar several times without finding him.
The complainant later approached the Calcutta High Court. The court subsequently directed police to arrest Porel on July 20.
Porel was eventually arrested late Monday in connection with the case.
The investigation remains ongoing, while the next hearing is scheduled for September 14.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the latest development in the Abhishek Porel case?
Why was Abhishek Porel arrested?
Porel was arrested by police in Hooghly district after a medical student filed a complaint. She alleged rape, assault, and criminal intimidation against him.
What are the specific allegations made against Abhishek Porel?
A medical student alleges she and Porel were in a 3.5-year relationship, discussed marriage, and travelled abroad. She claims their relationship broke down and Porel subsequently denied it.
Who filed the complaint against Abhishek Porel and when?
A medical student from Karnataka approached Mogra police station on June 23 to file the complaint. Her allegations led to the ongoing investigation and Porel's arrest.