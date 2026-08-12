Abhishek Porel Rape Case: IPL Star’s Key Court Hearing Deferred Till September 14

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom High Court deferred Porel case hearing until September 14.

Porel arrested after student alleged rape, assault, intimidation.

Police filed BNS case; another accused remains unapprehended.

Complainant alleged long relationship, Porel later denied marriage.

Abhishek Porel Rape Case: The legal case involving Bengal cricketer and Delhi Capitals player Abhishek Porel has seen a fresh development, with the Calcutta High Court deferring the matter until September 14. Porel was arrested by police in Hooghly district following a complaint by a medical student alleging rape, assault and criminal intimidation. The allegations remain unproven, and Porel has denied them.

Why Was The Abhishek Porel Case Hearing Deferred?

The hearing was listed before a bench headed by Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya. According to PTI, the state sought an adjournment to allow the police to continue their investigation.

The court subsequently deferred the matter until September 14.

Police have registered a case under several provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 69, along with provisions of the Information Technology Act.

An additional accused, reportedly a friend of Porel, has also been named in connection with the case and is yet to be apprehended, according to the report.

What Are The Allegations Against Abhishek Porel?

A medical student from Karnataka approached Mogra police station on June 23 and alleged that she and Porel had been in a relationship for around three-and-a-half years.

According to her complaint, the two had discussed marriage and had also travelled abroad together. She alleged that their relationship later broke down and that Porel subsequently denied their relationship.

The complaint also alleged that the pair had a dispute around a year and a half ago, which escalated to the police station, although no formal complaint was filed at that time.

Police began investigating after the June complaint and reportedly visited Porel's residence in Chandannagar several times without finding him.

The complainant later approached the Calcutta High Court. The court subsequently directed police to arrest Porel on July 20.

Porel was eventually arrested late Monday in connection with the case.

The investigation remains ongoing, while the next hearing is scheduled for September 14.