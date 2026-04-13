Big Update On Rohit Sharma's Injury Ahead Of MI vs PBKS Match

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rohit Sharma undergoes scans for hamstring injury uncertainty.

Injury occurred during match, retired hurt in sixth over.

Mumbai Indians await scan results for Punjab Kings match.

Team seeks consistency amid batting struggles, bottom table.

Rohit Sharma Injury Update: The Mumbai Indians are facing a period of anxious waiting as their talismanic opener Rohit Sharma undergoes medical scans to determine the severity of a hamstring injury. According to a report by Cricbuzz, the veteran batter’s participation in the upcoming fixture against Punjab Kings on Thursday remains uncertain. The results of these evaluations will dictate whether the 38-year-old can feature in what has become a critical mid-season stretch for the five-time champions.

The injury occurred during the high-voltage clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Sunday evening. Rohit appeared to be in fine touch, accumulating 19 runs off 13 deliveries, before visible discomfort forced a premature end to his innings in the sixth over.

A Costly Stoppage at the Wankhede

The drama unfolded during the final over of the powerplay as Rohit faced young pacer Rasikh Salam. After being attended to by the team physiotherapist for a lengthy period, Rohit attempted to continue with heavy strapping on his right leg.

However, after blocking the second delivery of the over, he indicated to the dugout that he could no longer proceed and walked off the field retired hurt.

The loss of his presence at the top of the order proved significant. While the Mumbai Indians were off to a brisk start, the disruption of the opening partnership hampered their pursuit of a massive 241-run target, eventually leading to an 18-run defeat.

Uncertainty in the Dugout

There has been no formal statement from the franchise regarding a timeline for his return. Following the match, teammate Sherfane Rutherford admitted that information was scarce within the dressing room.

Rutherford noted that while it appeared to be a hamstring issue, the team was still waiting for the medical staff to provide a definitive diagnosis.

With Mumbai Indians languishing at the bottom end of the table after three losses in four games, the potential absence of Rohit Sharma adds further pressure to a batting unit that has struggled for consistency.

The team will hope that the scans reveal only a minor strain, allowing their most experienced leader to return for the April 16 encounter in Mullanpur.

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