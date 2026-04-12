WATCH: Tim David Scolded By Umpires After 'Illegal' Ball-Inspection

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom RCB batter Tim David inspected new ball, delaying play.

Umpires warned David for unusual actions, breaching protocol.

David's quick recovery propelled RCB to high score.

Incident may lead to penalty under IPL Code of Conduct.

IPL 2026: MI vs RCB- A bizarre confrontation between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Tim David and match officials has sparked a debate over player conduct at the Wankhede Stadium. During the eighteenth over of the high-scoring clash against Mumbai Indians, the Australian power-hitter was issued a stern warning for his refusal to return the ball to the umpires following a routine replacement.

The incident occurred after David struck Hardik Pandya for a massive six, prompting officials to replace the ball due to moisture on the outfield.

An Unconventional Inspection

When the fourth umpire arrived with a selection of replacements, Tim David took it upon himself to inspect the new ball. In a scene described by commentators as highly unusual, David began testing the seam and grip, mirroring the actions typically reserved for a bowler.

Despite repeated requests from on-field umpire Swaroopanand Kannur, David continued his examination.

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The situation escalated until Virender Sharma, the second on-field official, intervened from a distance to issue a formal warning. On the broadcast, former South African pacer Dale Steyn noted with a touch of irony that everyone seemingly wanted to be a bowler.

Breach of Protocol and Possible Sanctions

The rules regarding ball replacements are explicit. Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra clarified during the live telecast that a batter has no legal standing to inspect or test a ball.

While a ball is only changed if it becomes unplayable, lost, or loses its shape, the protocol dictates that the officials alone determine the suitability of the replacement.

David’s delay may be viewed as a violation of Article 2.10.7 of the IPL Code of Conduct, which covers time-wasting by a player. If the match referee decides to pursue the matter, the Australian could face a financial penalty or a formal reprimand from the IPL Governing Council.

The Impact on the Game

While the ball change momentarily disrupted David’s rhythm against Hardik Pandya, the Australian quickly recovered his clinical form.

He finished the innings unbeaten on 34 from just 16 deliveries, punishing Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult in the final overs.

His late-innings surge propelled RCB to a formidable total of 240/4, their highest-ever score at the Wankhede Stadium. Supported by earlier half-centuries from Phil Salt and Virat Kohli, the Bengaluru side has set a target that has placed the Mumbai Indians under immense pressure in the second half of the contest.