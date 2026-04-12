Tim David was issued a warning for refusing to return a replacement ball to the umpires and for inspecting it himself after it was brought onto the field.
WATCH: Tim David Scolded By Umpires After 'Illegal' Ball-Inspection
IPL 2026: MI vs RCB- Tim David received a warning from IPL umpires after refusing to return the ball during a change in the RCB vs MI match. Read the full story here.
- RCB batter Tim David inspected new ball, delaying play.
- Umpires warned David for unusual actions, breaching protocol.
- David's quick recovery propelled RCB to high score.
- Incident may lead to penalty under IPL Code of Conduct.
IPL 2026: MI vs RCB- A bizarre confrontation between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Tim David and match officials has sparked a debate over player conduct at the Wankhede Stadium. During the eighteenth over of the high-scoring clash against Mumbai Indians, the Australian power-hitter was issued a stern warning for his refusal to return the ball to the umpires following a routine replacement.
The incident occurred after David struck Hardik Pandya for a massive six, prompting officials to replace the ball due to moisture on the outfield.
An Unconventional Inspection
When the fourth umpire arrived with a selection of replacements, Tim David took it upon himself to inspect the new ball. In a scene described by commentators as highly unusual, David began testing the seam and grip, mirroring the actions typically reserved for a bowler.
Despite repeated requests from on-field umpire Swaroopanand Kannur, David continued his examination.
WATCH VIDEO
Casual inspection from Tim David after absolute destruction 🔥🥶#IPLRivalryWeek 2026 👉 #MIvRCB | LIVE NOW 👉https://t.co/gLbf9ggQbu | #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/OumaLMDlYF— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 12, 2026
The situation escalated until Virender Sharma, the second on-field official, intervened from a distance to issue a formal warning. On the broadcast, former South African pacer Dale Steyn noted with a touch of irony that everyone seemingly wanted to be a bowler.
Breach of Protocol and Possible Sanctions
The rules regarding ball replacements are explicit. Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra clarified during the live telecast that a batter has no legal standing to inspect or test a ball.
While a ball is only changed if it becomes unplayable, lost, or loses its shape, the protocol dictates that the officials alone determine the suitability of the replacement.
David’s delay may be viewed as a violation of Article 2.10.7 of the IPL Code of Conduct, which covers time-wasting by a player. If the match referee decides to pursue the matter, the Australian could face a financial penalty or a formal reprimand from the IPL Governing Council.
The Impact on the Game
While the ball change momentarily disrupted David’s rhythm against Hardik Pandya, the Australian quickly recovered his clinical form.
He finished the innings unbeaten on 34 from just 16 deliveries, punishing Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult in the final overs.
His late-innings surge propelled RCB to a formidable total of 240/4, their highest-ever score at the Wankhede Stadium. Supported by earlier half-centuries from Phil Salt and Virat Kohli, the Bengaluru side has set a target that has placed the Mumbai Indians under immense pressure in the second half of the contest.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What incident involving Tim David caused a stir during the MI vs RCB match?
Why was the ball being replaced during Tim David's innings?
The ball was replaced due to moisture on the outfield after Tim David hit a six off Hardik Pandya.
Can batters inspect or test a ball during an IPL match?
No, according to former India cricketer Aakash Chopra, a batter has no legal standing to inspect or test a ball. Officials alone determine its suitability.
What are the potential consequences for Tim David's actions?
David's delay could be seen as time-wasting, a violation of the IPL Code of Conduct. He might face a financial penalty or a reprimand.