IMD Issues Rain Alert For 17 States Amid Intense Heatwave Conditions Across India

Even as large parts of India continue to reel under scorching temperatures, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rainfall across several states in the coming days.

According to the weather agency, light to heavy rainfall is likely in at least 17 states on Monday, including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Kerala, Maharashtra, Nagaland and West Bengal. The IMD has also predicted heavy rainfall over parts of Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and the Northeast during the next seven days.

Heavy Rain Forecast for South and Northeast India

The IMD said isolated areas of Karnataka could receive heavy rainfall between June 8 and June 10. In the Northeast, wet weather is expected to persist from June 8 to June 13.

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Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall at several places during this period, prompting weather warnings for the region.

Delhi Braces For More Heat

While rain is expected in many parts of the country, Delhi is likely to remain dry. The national capital is expected to witness clear skies on Monday, accompanied by winds blowing at speeds of 20-30 kmph.

Temperatures could climb to around 42 degrees Celsius during the day. Similar weather conditions are forecast for June 9 and 10, with maximum temperatures hovering between 40 and 42 degrees Celsius. The IMD has warned that heatwave-like conditions may develop in several parts of the city.

Rain and Thunderstorm Alert In UP

Several districts in Uttar Pradesh are expected to receive rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms on Monday. The weather department has issued an orange alert for Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Bijnor, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Aligarh, Mathura and Agra.

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Strong winds are also likely in these areas. Meanwhile, heatwave conditions are expected to prevail across western and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 9 and June 11. Rainfall activity is likely to increase in eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 10 and June 14.

Yellow Alert In Bihar

Neighbouring Bihar is also expected to witness a change in weather conditions. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for several districts, including West Champaran, Khagaria, Banka, Munger, Jamui, Katihar, Madhepura and Supaul.

Rainfall is likely at multiple locations across the state on June 10 and 11, accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of 50-60 kmph.

Rajasthan Faces Heatwave, Dust Storm Warning

In Rajasthan, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms and rain in six districts, while warning of heatwave conditions in two others.

Daytime temperatures in Sri Ganganagar, Phalodi, Jaisalmer, Barmer and adjoining areas are expected to remain between 44 and 45 degrees Celsius. Hot and dry winds are likely to intensify discomfort, prompting authorities to advise people to avoid prolonged exposure to the sun, especially during afternoon hours.