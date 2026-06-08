Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaTMC Leader Jahangir Khan Arrested Near Nepal Border On 'Extortion' Charges

TMC Leader Jahangir Khan Arrested Near Nepal Border On 'Extortion' Charges

TMC leader Jahangir Khan has been arrested by police in West Bengal. He was arrested near the Nepal border.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Jun 2026 12:26 PM (IST)

All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Jahangir Khan was arrested on Monday near the India-Nepal borderin north Bengal. Khan, who had emerged as a controversial figure during the assembly election campaign in the Falta constituency, was hel in connection with an alleged extortion case.

The TMC leader's arrest comes days after the Calcutta High Court, on May 26, withdrew the interim protection that had shielded him from coercive action.

Khan had previously drawn attention after referring to himself as “Pushpa,” a reference to the popular film character. He had recently contested the Falta Assembly bypoll held on May 21 but finished fourth after announcing his withdrawal from the race shortly before polling day, claiming that pressure from Suvendu Adhikari influenced his decision.

 

Khan is facing multiple legal cases, with seven FIRs reportedly registered against him at Falta Police Station in South 24 Parganas district. While police confirmed the arrest, they did not disclose further operational details.

Jahangir Khan's name gained significant attention during the election campaign in the Falta Assembly constituency. Locally, he was regarded as an influential political figure, with opponents frequently accusing him of wielding considerable influence in the area.

Several complaints were raised against him during the election period, with allegations that his associates intimidated local residents and exerted pressure in the constituency. 

ALSO READ: Jaipur's Noorani Mosque Demolished, Internet Suspended Across City

Controversy Over Remarks To Police Officer

Khan attracted widespread attention during the polls after he allegedly openly challenged a police officer. Videos and reports related to the incident circulated widely and became a major talking point during the campaign.

The episode prompted opposition parties to question the law-and-order situation in the state and raise concerns over alleged political patronage.

Authorities have confirmed Khan's arrest, though details regarding the specific charges and the circumstances leading to the action have not yet been officially disclosed.

Police are expected to provide further information as the investigation progresses

Before You Go

Breaking Disaster: Massive 7.8 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Southern Philippines

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 08 Jun 2026 11:04 AM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
TMC Leader Jahangir Khan Arrested Near Nepal Border On 'Extortion' Charges
TMC Leader Jahangir Khan Arrested Near Nepal Border
India
IMD Issues Rain Alert For 17 States Amid Intense Heatwave Conditions Across India
IMD Issues Rain Alert For 17 States Amid Intense Heatwave Conditions Across India
India
Anchor Anjana Om Kashyap Sends Rs 2 Crore Defamation Notice To Khan Sir
Anchor Anjana Om Kashyap Sends Rs 2 Crore Defamation Notice To Khan Sir
India
INDIA Bloc Leaders To Meet In Delhi Shortly. What Is On Agenda?
INDIA Bloc Leaders To Meet In Delhi Shortly. What Is On Agenda?
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking Disaster: Massive 7.8 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Southern Philippines
Natural Disaster: Massive 7.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Southern Philippines
Middle East Crisis: Iran–Israel Conflict Escalates as Strikes Intensify Across Region
Retaliation Strikes: Iran Fires Missiles at Tel Aviv, Haifa, and Jerusalem
Airport Attack: Heavy Bombing Reported at Mehrabad Airport in Tehran
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget