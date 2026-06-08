TMC Leader Jahangir Khan Arrested Near Nepal Border

All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Jahangir Khan was arrested on Monday near the India-Nepal borderin north Bengal. Khan, who had emerged as a controversial figure during the assembly election campaign in the Falta constituency, was hel in connection with an alleged extortion case.

The TMC leader's arrest comes days after the Calcutta High Court, on May 26, withdrew the interim protection that had shielded him from coercive action.

Khan had previously drawn attention after referring to himself as “Pushpa,” a reference to the popular film character. He had recently contested the Falta Assembly bypoll held on May 21 but finished fourth after announcing his withdrawal from the race shortly before polling day, claiming that pressure from Suvendu Adhikari influenced his decision.

Khan is facing multiple legal cases, with seven FIRs reportedly registered against him at Falta Police Station in South 24 Parganas district. While police confirmed the arrest, they did not disclose further operational details.

Jahangir Khan's name gained significant attention during the election campaign in the Falta Assembly constituency. Locally, he was regarded as an influential political figure, with opponents frequently accusing him of wielding considerable influence in the area.

Several complaints were raised against him during the election period, with allegations that his associates intimidated local residents and exerted pressure in the constituency.

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Controversy Over Remarks To Police Officer

Khan attracted widespread attention during the polls after he allegedly openly challenged a police officer. Videos and reports related to the incident circulated widely and became a major talking point during the campaign.

The episode prompted opposition parties to question the law-and-order situation in the state and raise concerns over alleged political patronage.

Authorities have confirmed Khan's arrest, though details regarding the specific charges and the circumstances leading to the action have not yet been officially disclosed.

Police are expected to provide further information as the investigation progresses