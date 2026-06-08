TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy Resigns From Rajya Sabha, Quits Party

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has suffered a setback in Delhi as Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy has resigned from both the Rajya Sabha and the party.

Announcing his decision, Roy said he had stepped down from his position as a Member of Parliament and had also quit the Trinamool Congress. He alleged that he was sidelined within the party after speaking openly about corruption-related issues.

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The former MP personally submitted his resignation to Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan at his residence. Commenting on the INDIA bloc, Roy said that the alliance has no future. He also cited corruption within the Trinamool Congress as the reason behind his decision to quit the party.

The resignation comes amid growing political attention, with Roy claiming that raising concerns over corruption led to his isolation within the party ranks. His exit marks a notable development for the TMC at the national level and is being viewed as a significant blow to the party's leadership in Delhi.

Roy Had Earlier Been Linked to Resignation Speculation

Reports had earlier suggested that two TMC Rajya Sabha MPs could resign from the Upper House, with Roy's name featuring prominently in the speculation.

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Koel Mallick’s Name Also Surfaced

Apart from Roy, the name of Koel Mallick had also surfaced in reports regarding a possible resignation. Mallick was nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the Trinamool Congress in April this year. However, there has been no confirmation or report of her resignation so far.

Roy’s departure marks a significant development for the Trinamool Congress, particularly at a time when the party is navigating political challenges both in West Bengal and at the national level.