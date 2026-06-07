'Forced His Way In': New Zealand Veteran Reacts To Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's India Call-Up

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi earns India T20 squad call-up.

IPL 2026 performance as top-scorer merited selection.

Shreyas Iyer appointed captain, returning to India's T20 team.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India T20 Debut: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's remarkable rise has reached another milestone, with the teenage batting sensation earning his first call-up to India's senior T20 squad. After a record-breaking IPL 2026 campaign, the youngster's selection was widely expected, and former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull believes it was impossible for selectors to ignore his performances any longer. The left-handed batsman was one of the standout stars of the IPL season, dominating bowling attacks across the tournament and finishing as the competition's highest run-scorer.

His exploits not only earned him individual honours but also secured a place in India's plans for the upcoming tours of Ireland and England.

Simon Doull Backs Vaibhav's Selection

Speaking on Sky Sports, Doull praised Sooryavanshi's extraordinary season and suggested the youngster's performances left selectors with little choice but to include him in the national setup.

"Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, leading run-scorer in the recent IPL with well over 750 runs, unbelievable talent. Another two years on him before the next T20 World Cup. They had to get him into the side. They had to find a way. He forced his way in purely and simply from runs,"

The teenager's numbers backed up that assessment. Sooryavanshi finished IPL 2026 with 776 runs, outperforming established stars such as Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Virat Kohli in the race for the Orange Cap.

His consistency throughout the campaign saw him collect multiple individual awards and further strengthened his reputation as one of the brightest young prospects in world cricket.

Check Out: 'Comparing Vaibhav To Sachin...': Sooryavanshi's Father Drops Big Statement Before Son's India Debut

Doull On New India Captain Shreyas Iyer

While discussing India's new-look T20 setup, Doull also reserved praise for Shreyas Iyer, who has returned to the squad after a lengthy absence and has been entrusted with captaincy duties.

The right-hander's appointment marks a significant shift in India's leadership structure, with selectors opting for a fresh direction for the next T20 World Cup cycle.

"Basically, Shreyas Iyer has done the same thing. His runs at number three have been vital for Punjab's success in the last couple of years. He has captained them really well,"

Iyer's recent success in franchise cricket played a major role in his return to the national setup. His leadership credentials were strengthened after guiding Punjab Kings through an ultimately disappointing, but still impressive IPL campaign, eventually convincing selectors to hand him the captaincy role.

India's new T20 era begins with a short series against Ireland before a tougher challenge awaits in England. The team will also feature at the 2026 Asian Games later in the year, where both Iyer and Sooryavanshi are expected to play important roles.