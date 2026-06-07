Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricket'Forced His Way In': New Zealand Veteran Reacts To Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's India Call-Up

'Forced His Way In': New Zealand Veteran Reacts To Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's India Call-Up

Former New Zealand star believes Vaibhav Sooryavanshi left India selectors with no choice after a stunning IPL season that turned heads across the cricketing world.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 07 Jun 2026 02:11 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi earns India T20 squad call-up.
  • IPL 2026 performance as top-scorer merited selection.
  • Shreyas Iyer appointed captain, returning to India's T20 team.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India T20 Debut: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's remarkable rise has reached another milestone, with the teenage batting sensation earning his first call-up to India's senior T20 squad. After a record-breaking IPL 2026 campaign, the youngster's selection was widely expected, and former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull believes it was impossible for selectors to ignore his performances any longer. The left-handed batsman was one of the standout stars of the IPL season, dominating bowling attacks across the tournament and finishing as the competition's highest run-scorer.

His exploits not only earned him individual honours but also secured a place in India's plans for the upcoming tours of Ireland and England.

Simon Doull Backs Vaibhav's Selection

Speaking on Sky Sports, Doull praised Sooryavanshi's extraordinary season and suggested the youngster's performances left selectors with little choice but to include him in the national setup.

"Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, leading run-scorer in the recent IPL with well over 750 runs, unbelievable talent. Another two years on him before the next T20 World Cup. They had to get him into the side. They had to find a way. He forced his way in purely and simply from runs,"

The teenager's numbers backed up that assessment. Sooryavanshi finished IPL 2026 with 776 runs, outperforming established stars such as Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Virat Kohli in the race for the Orange Cap.

His consistency throughout the campaign saw him collect multiple individual awards and further strengthened his reputation as one of the brightest young prospects in world cricket.

Check Out: 'Comparing Vaibhav To Sachin...': Sooryavanshi's Father Drops Big Statement Before Son's India Debut

Doull On New India Captain Shreyas Iyer

While discussing India's new-look T20 setup, Doull also reserved praise for Shreyas Iyer, who has returned to the squad after a lengthy absence and has been entrusted with captaincy duties.

The right-hander's appointment marks a significant shift in India's leadership structure, with selectors opting for a fresh direction for the next T20 World Cup cycle.

"Basically, Shreyas Iyer has done the same thing. His runs at number three have been vital for Punjab's success in the last couple of years. He has captained them really well,"

Iyer's recent success in franchise cricket played a major role in his return to the national setup. His leadership credentials were strengthened after guiding Punjab Kings through an ultimately disappointing, but still impressive IPL campaign, eventually convincing selectors to hand him the captaincy role.

India's new T20 era begins with a short series against Ireland before a tougher challenge awaits in England. The team will also feature at the 2026 Asian Games later in the year, where both Iyer and Sooryavanshi are expected to play important roles.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What led to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's call-up to India's T20 squad?

He earned his call-up after a record-breaking IPL 2026 campaign, where he was the highest run-scorer. His exceptional performances made it impossible for selectors to ignore him.

How did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi perform in IPL 2026?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was the leading run-scorer in IPL 2026, amassing 776 runs. He outperformed established stars like Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli.

What is Shreyas Iyer's new role in India's T20 setup?

Shreyas Iyer has returned to the squad after a long absence and has been entrusted with captaincy duties. This marks a new leadership direction for India.

Why was Shreyas Iyer appointed as captain?

His vital runs at number three for Punjab and his strong leadership while captaining the Punjab Kings played a major role in his appointment.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 07 Jun 2026 02:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Simon Doull Shreyas Iyer IPL Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Suryakumar Yadav Announces Retirement After T20 Snub? Reality Behind Viral Post
Suryakumar Yadav Announces Retirement After T20 Snub? Reality Behind Viral Post
Cricket
IND vs AFG Test: India Declare At Mammoth 564/8 On Day 2 In Mullanpur
IND vs AFG Test: India Declare At Mammoth 564/8 On Day 2 In Mullanpur
Cricket
'Comparing Vaibhav To Sachin...': Sooryavanshi's Father Drops Big Statement Before Son's India Debut
'Comparing Vaibhav To Sachin...': Sooryavanshi's Father Drops Big Statement Before Son's India Debut
Cricket
Shubman Gill Breaks Into India's Top 5 Test Captains With Century Against Afghanistan
Shubman Gill Breaks Into India's Top 5 Test Captains With Century Against Afghanistan
Advertisement

Videos

Jharkhand Political Battle: Jharkhand Rajya Sabha Election Heats Up as 5th Candidate Enters, But INDIA Bloc Reaches Consensus
Gujarat Industrial Fire: Massive Factory Fire in Surat’s Sayan Area, 6 Workers Rescued Safely
Post-Poll Violence: TMC Worker Arrested After Dramatic Hideout in Saree Shop Goes Viral in West Bengal
Uttar Pradesh: Dhirendra Shastri’s “Friendship Jihad” Remark Sparks Political Controversy Ahead of UP Elections
Mumbai Crime Investigation: Mumbai Concert Death Probe Intensifies as Police Question 8–10 People
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget