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HomeNewsIndia'Exit Iran By Available Means Of Transport': Indian Embassy In Tehran's Fresh Advisory

'Exit Iran By Available Means Of Transport': Indian Embassy In Tehran's Fresh Advisory

The Indian Embassy has also reiterated its earlier advice to all Indian Nationals to avoid any travel to Iran.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 08 Jun 2026 12:45 PM (IST)

The Indian Embassy In Tehran has again asked all Indian nationals to exit Iran by "available means of transport". "In view of the latest developments in the region, the Embassy reiterates its earlier advice to all Indian Nationals to avoid any travel to Iran. Indian Nationals presently in Iran are also advised to exit the country by available means of transport," the embassy said.

Iran Launches Missile Barrage At Israel

Air raid sirens echoed across parts of Israel on Sunday after the country's military detected and moved to intercept a barrage of missiles launched from Iran, marking the first such attack since a ceasefire in the West Asia conflict came into effect in April. The missile launch came hours after Israeli forces carried out strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs. In a statement, Iran's Revolutionary Guards described the attack as a "warning" and cautioned that further Israeli military action could trigger a broader response.

Also Read: 'I Call The Shots': Trump Says Netanyahu Has 'No Choice' But To Accept Iran Deal

Amid rising tensions, Israeli military chief Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir said the armed forces were prepared to respond decisively if directed by the government. According to a statement released by the military, Zamir conducted a security assessment following the missile attack and said Israeli forces would act with full force once authorised to do so.

The exchange has fuelled concerns that the fragile ceasefire could come under strain as hostilities between the two regional rivals threaten to escalate again. Meanwhile, a senior Iranian official sharply criticised the United States and Israel, accusing them of undermining efforts to maintain stability in the region.

Also Read: 4 Dead, 200 Injured As 7.8 Magnitude Earthquake Triggers Tsunami In Philippines

In a post on X, Iran's top negotiator argued that Washington's naval blockade measures against Tehran and its support for expanded Israeli operations in Lebanon demonstrated a preference for military pressure over diplomacy. The official further warned that American military facilities and Israeli interests across West Asia could become legitimate targets if tensions continue to escalate, claiming that recent actions by the two allies had weakened confidence in both ceasefire commitments and diplomatic engagement.

The latest developments signal renewed uncertainty in a region that had witnessed a relative lull in fighting since the ceasefire agreement earlier this year.

Before You Go

Breaking Disaster: Massive 7.8 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Southern Philippines

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Jun 2026 12:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Iran Israel War Iran War Live Updates Indian Embassy Tehran
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