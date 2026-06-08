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HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceLPG Cylinder Prices Today: Cooking Gas Rates Raised Again; Check New Prices In These Major Cities

LPG Cylinder Prices Today: Cooking Gas Rates Raised Again; Check New Prices In These Major Cities

City Wise LPG Price Today Full List: Domestic LPG prices have been increased by Rs 29 per cylinder, taking the cost of a 14.2-kg cooking gas cylinder in Delhi to Rs 942.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 08 Jun 2026 11:11 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Domestic LPG prices increased by Rs 29 per 14.2-kg cylinder.
  • Elevated global energy prices caused second hike in three months.
  • Despite hikes, OMCs still incur significant losses on sales.

City Wise LPG Prices: Domestic cooking gas prices have been revised upward once again, with state-owned oil marketing companies increasing the price of a standard 14.2-kg LPG cylinder by Rs 29. The latest hike comes less than three months after a previous revision and reflects continued pressure from elevated global energy prices.

Following the increase, the price of a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder in Delhi has risen from Rs 913 to Rs 942, effective June 7, according to industry sources cited by PTI.

The latest revision follows a Rs 60-per-cylinder increase implemented on March 7, when geopolitical tensions in West Asia disrupted global energy supplies and pushed up international fuel prices.

Domestic LPG Prices In Major Cities Today (14.2-kg Cylinder)

City       Domestic LPG Price (14.2 kg) 

Delhi: Rs 942

Kolkata: Rs 968

Mumbai: Rs 941.50

Bangalore: Rs 944.50

Indore: Rs 970

Lucknow: Rs 979.50

Ahmedabad: Rs 949

Coimbatore: Rs 971

Patna: Rs 1,031.50

Chennai: Rs 957.50

Mysore: Rs 946.50

Kanpur: Rs 957

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Commercial LPG Prices In Major Cities Today (19-kg Cylinder)

City      Commercial LPG Price (19 kg) 

Delhi: Rs 3,113.50

Kolkata: Rs 3,255.50

Mumbai: Rs 3,067.50

Bangalore: Rs 3,198

Indore: Rs 3,222.50

Lucknow: Rs 3,236

Ahmedabad: Rs 3,135

Coimbatore: Rs 3,229

Patna: Rs 3,400

Chennai: Rs 3,283

Mysore: Rs 3,178

Kanpur: Rs 3,133.50

Oil Marketing Companies Continue To Face Under-Recoveries

Despite the latest increase, industry estimates suggest that state-owned oil marketing companies are still incurring significant losses on the sale of subsidised domestic LPG cylinders.

According to the PTI report, oil retailers were estimated to be losing around Rs 703 on every domestic LPG cylinder sold before the latest revision. The recent hike is expected to offset only a portion of these losses, as international fuel and energy prices remain elevated.

Industry sources indicated that the gap between procurement costs and retail selling prices continues to remain substantial, even after successive price increases.

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Fuel Price Hikes Extend Beyond LPG

The revision in LPG rates comes amid broader increases across the fuel basket.

Petrol and diesel prices have risen by a cumulative Rs 7.50 per litre since mid-May, while compressed natural gas (CNG) prices have increased by nearly Rs 6 per kg.

According to industry estimates cited by PTI, oil marketing companies continue to sell petrol and diesel below cost. The estimated under-recoveries currently stand at around Rs 11 per litre on petrol and Rs 33.6 per litre on diesel.

Global Energy Prices Remain A Key Factor

The latest increase in LPG prices comes against the backdrop of continued volatility in global energy markets.

Geopolitical tensions and disruptions to energy supplies have kept international fuel prices elevated in recent months, increasing costs for Indian fuel retailers.

The government has so far avoided passing on the entire impact of higher global energy prices to consumers. Instead, a portion of the burden has been absorbed by state-owned oil marketing companies as they navigate a challenging pricing environment.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

By how much have domestic LPG prices increased recently?

Domestic cooking gas prices have recently increased by Rs 29 for a standard 14.2-kg LPG cylinder. This latest revision became effective on June 7.

What is causing the latest increase in LPG prices?

The latest increase in LPG prices is attributed to continued pressure from elevated global energy prices. Geopolitical tensions and disruptions to energy supplies have kept international fuel prices high.

Are oil marketing companies still profitable after the LPG price hike?

No, state-owned oil marketing companies are still incurring significant losses on the sale of subsidised domestic LPG cylinders. The recent hike is expected to offset only a portion of these losses.

Have other fuel prices also increased recently?

Yes, the price hikes extend beyond LPG. Petrol and diesel prices have risen by a cumulative Rs 7.50 per litre since mid-May, and CNG prices have increased by nearly Rs 6 per kg.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Jun 2026 11:11 AM (IST)
Tags :
LPG Price Hike Lpg Prices Across Cities Cooking Gas Price In My City Today
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