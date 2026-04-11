MS Dhoni CSK Return Likely For This IPL 2026 Fixture: Details Inside

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HomeSportsIPLMS Dhoni CSK Return Likely For This IPL 2026 Fixture

MS Dhoni CSK Return Likely For This IPL 2026 Fixture

CSK struggle in IPL 2026 amid MS Dhoni’s absence due to injury, with reports suggesting a possible return against SRH on April 18 as the team seeks momentum.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 11 Apr 2026 10:53 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • MS Dhoni's IPL 2026 debut anticipated against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
  • Dhoni sidelined with calf strain; no official return date set.
  • Sanju Samson under pressure after low batting performance.

MS Dhoni IPL 2026: The Indian Premier League is well underway with a host a exciting matches already having taken place in the early stages of the tournament. However, things look awry for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) thus far, who have been on a losing streak and are missing their former captain and biggest star, MS Dhoni. Sidelined due to calf strain, there is no official return date for him as of this writing, but as per Revsportz journalist, Rohit Juglan, Dhoni could make his first IPL 2026 appearance for Chennai against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

CSK vs SRH IPL 2026 Match Date

Chennai Super Kings will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad away from home next Saturday, that is April 18, 2026. This is when MS Dhoni is expected to return for the franchise.

Prior to that fixture though, CSK will be facing Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 11, and then the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on April 14. 

The former can be a tough challenge for the five-time IPL champions given their current form, but the latter is expected to be an even match as both sides are yet to earn their first points of the season (KKR is winless but has 1 point due to a rain-abandoned game). These dynamics make their clash against SRH potentially crucial.

In addition to Dhoni, South African batsman, Dewald Brevis, who played an impactful cameo for the team in the closing stages of the tournament last year is also recovering from an injury and is yet to feature in an IPL 2026 match.

Spotlight On Sanju Samson

In the absence of MS Dhoni, Sanju Samson, a high-profile trade from Rajasthan Royals (RR) ahead of the season, is in the spotlight. He is handling the wicketkeeping duties, but hasn't made any impact with the bat.

Opening the innings with captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, Samson has only managed 22 runs in 3 matches for CSK so far, which is quite surprising after his Player of the Tournament campaign with India at the ICC T20 World Cup just weeks before IPL began.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When is MS Dhoni expected to return for CSK in IPL 2026?

MS Dhoni is expected to make his first appearance for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026 against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 18, 2026.

Why has MS Dhoni been absent from the early IPL 2026 matches?

MS Dhoni has been sidelined due to a calf strain, and there was no official return date at the time of writing.

Who is Sanju Samson playing for in IPL 2026?

Sanju Samson is playing for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026 after a trade from Rajasthan Royals. He is currently handling wicketkeeping duties.

How has Sanju Samson performed with the bat for CSK so far in IPL 2026?

Sanju Samson has scored only 22 runs in 3 matches for CSK so far this season, opening the innings with Ruturaj Gaikwad.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Apr 2026 10:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
Dhoni SRH CSK IPL IPL 2026
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