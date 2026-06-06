Abhijeet Dipke Deported From US? MEA Responds As CJP Founder Returns For Big Delhi Protest

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom MEA stated no information confirms CJP founder Dipke's US deportation.

CJP plans major Delhi protest over alleged exam controversies.

Protest demands Education Minister's resignation, addresses NEET-UG issues.

Organizers sought police clearance, urged peaceful demonstration.

As the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) prepares for a major protest in Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said it has no information suggesting that the outfit’s founder, Abhijeet Dipke, was deported from the United States or had misused his visa.

The issue surfaced during the MEA’s regular media briefing on Friday, where spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal was asked whether US authorities had communicated any details regarding Dipke’s return to India. The question followed growing speculation surrounding his arrival ahead of the party’s planned demonstration at Jantar Mantar.

An Indian citizen, Dipke, has returned from the United States and is expected to lead the protest in the national capital. Responding to a query on whether Washington had shared any information about his alleged deportation or visa-related violations, Jaiswal said the government had no such information.

MEA Shares Deportation Figures

During the same briefing, the government also provided figures related to the deportation of Indian nationals from the United States.

According to the MEA, 1,076 Indian citizens have been deported from the US so far in 2026. The corresponding figure for the previous year stood at 3,567.

Jaiswal said discussions between India and the United States on migration and mobility remain ongoing. He noted that both sides are focused on curbing illegal migration while ensuring that legitimate travel and migration channels are not adversely affected.

ALSO READ | Carry Tiranga, Apply Sunscreen: Cockroach Janta Party Issues Do's And Don'ts Ahead Of Jantar Mantar Protest

CJP Set for First Major Public Rally

The Cockroach Janta Party, which began as a satirical platform before rapidly gaining traction on social media in recent weeks, is set to hold its first large-scale public gathering in Delhi on Friday.

Dipke recently announced the demonstration and appealed to students, parents and young people from across the country to participate in large numbers. The protest has been organised to demand the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over a series of examination-related controversies.

Among the issues highlighted by the organisers are the alleged NEET-UG paper leak and concerns raised over the Central Board of Secondary Education’s On Screen-Marking system used for Class 12 board examination evaluations.

ALSO READ | OPINION: The Cockroach Janta Party Problem: India Produces Mass Movements. Why Doesn't It Produce Mass Leaders?

Police Clearance Yet to Be Obtained

Delhi Police said no formal permission had been sought for the protest at the time of the announcement. However, media reports indicated that Dipke planned to obtain the necessary clearance before the demonstration, which is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

The rally is expected to take place at Jantar Mantar, near Parliament Street Police Station, a location frequently used for public demonstrations in the capital.

A day before the event, CJP spokespersons Ashutosh Ranka and Varun Das released a message urging supporters to maintain peace during the gathering. They called for a demonstration marked by “love and harmony” as participants prepared to assemble in Delhi.