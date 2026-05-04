Mumbai Indians Qualification Scenario: IPL Playoff Chances Explained Ahead Of MI vs LSG Tonight

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mumbai Indians must win all five remaining matches to qualify.

Four wins might not be enough, depending on net run rate.

Two more losses will officially end Mumbai's qualification hopes.

Tonight's match against Lucknow is a must-win for Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians Qualification Scenario: Mumbai Indians face a desperate battle to keep their IPL 2026 campaign alive as they prepare to host Lucknow Super Giants tonight. With only two victories from nine matches, the five-time champions are currently ninth in the standings. Their recent defeat to Chennai has left the squad with no margin for error during their final five league stage fixtures.

The Requirement for Maximum Points

The most certain path to the playoffs requires Mumbai to win all five of their remaining matches. This perfect run would take the franchise to a total of fourteen points.

Even with five consecutive victories, their progress might depend on net run rate. Their current figure of -0.803 is poor and could be a deciding factor against their mid-table rivals.

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Consequences of a Single Defeat

If the team manages only four wins from the remaining five games, their survival becomes unlikely. A total of twelve points would leave them dependent on other teams failing significantly.

Mumbai would specifically need Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad to lose almost all their matches. Since those teams already have twelve points, the mathematical odds would be extremely low.

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Immediate Elimination Following Two Losses

A total of two more losses will officially end the qualification hopes for the Mumbai side. This is because the top four teams have already reached the twelve-point mark.

With seven defeats already recorded, any further slip would make it impossible to catch the leaders. The match against Lucknow tonight is effectively a knockout fixture for the home team.

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