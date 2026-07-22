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English NewsSportsIPLWATCH: Lalit Modi Goes Into Full Party Mode In Greece, Celebrates In Style Amid IPL Case Verdict

WATCH: Lalit Modi Goes Into Full Party Mode In Greece, Celebrates In Style Amid IPL Case Verdict

Lalit Modi celebrated in Mykonos after a tribunal cleared him in the key 2009 IPL South Africa case, sharing videos from Greece that quickly went viral online.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 22 Jul 2026 02:50 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Lalit Modi granted significant legal relief in long-running case.
  • Tribunal set aside penalties, rejecting ED's remittance transaction claims.
  • Modi celebrated in Mykonos, sharing joyous videos online.

Lalit Modi, former Indian Premier League chairman, appeared to celebrate in style after receiving a significant legal boost in the long-running case linked to the 2009 IPL season in South Africa. Amid the tribunal verdict going in his favour, Modi shared videos of himself enjoying at the Nammos Beach Club in Mykonos, Greece. The clips, which quickly gained attention on social media, showed the IPL founder dancing and soaking in the celebrations. Check it out:

Tribunal Gives Lalit Modi Major Legal Relief

The Appellate Tribunal under SAFEMA set aside the penalties imposed on Lalit Modi in the principal proceedings connected to the 2009 IPL's relocation to South Africa.

Read More: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's Schedule Until 2027 World Cup: Full Roadmap

The tribunal rejected the Enforcement Directorate's primary argument that the foreign remittances associated with the tournament were capital account transactions.

It also ruled that Modi could not be held responsible for the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) statutory FEMA compliance, nor was he vested with the financial authority alleged by the investigating agency.

The verdict marked a major development in a case that had remained under scrutiny for well over a decade.

Ex-IPL Boss Shares Celebration Videos

Around the decision, Lalit Modi took to social media platform X to post videos from Mykonos, where he was seen dancing and celebrating with friends at the popular beachside venue.

Alongside the videos, he also shared updates related to the tribunal's ruling before adding a short message reflecting his mood.

"Only way I know. Is time always comes thru with me. Let’s celebrate life"

The posts quickly attracted reactions from cricket followers and social media users, with many linking the celebrations directly to the tribunal's verdict.

Frequently Asked Questions

What recent legal development occurred for Lalit Modi?

The Appellate Tribunal under SAFEMA set aside penalties imposed on Lalit Modi in a long-running case connected to the 2009 IPL season in South Africa.

What was the specific ruling of the tribunal regarding the case?

The tribunal rejected the Enforcement Directorate's primary argument that foreign remittances were capital account transactions. It also ruled Modi was not responsible for BCCI's statutory FEMA compliance.

How did Lalit Modi react to the tribunal's verdict?

Lalit Modi celebrated by sharing videos of himself dancing and enjoying at Nammos Beach Club in Mykonos, Greece. He posted these clips on social media platform X.

What was the case against Lalit Modi related to?

The case was a long-running matter linked to the 2009 Indian Premier League season's relocation to South Africa, involving alleged financial non-compliance.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Jul 2026 02:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Lalit Modi BCCI IPL IPL Case
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