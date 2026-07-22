Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lalit Modi granted significant legal relief in long-running case.

Tribunal set aside penalties, rejecting ED's remittance transaction claims.

Modi celebrated in Mykonos, sharing joyous videos online.

Lalit Modi, former Indian Premier League chairman, appeared to celebrate in style after receiving a significant legal boost in the long-running case linked to the 2009 IPL season in South Africa. Amid the tribunal verdict going in his favour, Modi shared videos of himself enjoying at the Nammos Beach Club in Mykonos, Greece. The clips, which quickly gained attention on social media, showed the IPL founder dancing and soaking in the celebrations. Check it out:

Only way I know. Is time always comes thru with me. Let’s celebrate life pic.twitter.com/tdyM2mNxsn July 21, 2026

Tribunal Gives Lalit Modi Major Legal Relief

The Appellate Tribunal under SAFEMA set aside the penalties imposed on Lalit Modi in the principal proceedings connected to the 2009 IPL's relocation to South Africa.

Read More: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's Schedule Until 2027 World Cup: Full Roadmap

The tribunal rejected the Enforcement Directorate's primary argument that the foreign remittances associated with the tournament were capital account transactions.

It also ruled that Modi could not be held responsible for the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) statutory FEMA compliance, nor was he vested with the financial authority alleged by the investigating agency.

The verdict marked a major development in a case that had remained under scrutiny for well over a decade.

Ex-IPL Boss Shares Celebration Videos

Only way I know. Is time always comes thru with me. Let’s celebrate life pic.twitter.com/tdyM2mNxsn — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 21, 2026

Around the decision, Lalit Modi took to social media platform X to post videos from Mykonos, where he was seen dancing and celebrating with friends at the popular beachside venue.

Alongside the videos, he also shared updates related to the tribunal's ruling before adding a short message reflecting his mood.

"Only way I know. Is time always comes thru with me. Let’s celebrate life"

The posts quickly attracted reactions from cricket followers and social media users, with many linking the celebrations directly to the tribunal's verdict.