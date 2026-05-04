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Election Results 2026

(Source: ECI/ABP News)
HomeSportsIPLFrom IPL To BJP: Ex-India, KKR Pacer Ashoke Dinda Battles To Retain Moyna Seat In WB Elections

From IPL To BJP: Ex-India, KKR Pacer Ashoke Dinda Battles To Retain Moyna Seat In WB Elections

Ex-IPL pacer Ashoke Dinda fights to retain his Moyna seat in the 2026 West Bengal Elections. Get the latest counting trends and live updates on the BJP candidate.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 04 May 2026 04:21 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ashoke Dinda leads early Moyna vote counting.
  • BJP incumbent faces close Trinamool challenge.
  • Former cricketer seeks to defend assembly seat.
  • Moyna result crucial for BJP in rural Bengal.

Ashok Dinda In WB Elections 2026: Former Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Ashoke Dinda is currently leading in the early counting rounds for the Moyna constituency during the 2026 West Bengal Assembly Elections. The forty-two-year-old BJP incumbent faces a fierce challenge from Trinamool’s Chandan Mondal as officials began tallying votes at 8:00 AM today.

Ashok Dinda has also played for India in the past under the captaincy of MS Dhoni and Virendra Sehwag. This high-stakes sporting-and-political crossover remains a critical highlight of the day. 

The Contest in Moyna

The former Indian fast bowler seeks to defend a seat he won by a slender margin of 1,200 votes in the previous election. Early trends suggest a remarkably close contest.

Dinda has balanced his political career with his role as a vision coach for Bengal cricket. He is relying on his sporting fame and local connectivity to secure a second term.

Bowling for a Second Term

His opponent, Chandan Mondal, represents a resurgent Trinamool Congress effort to reclaim the Medinipur belt. The battle is currently described as neck and neck by local election officials during the counting.

The result in Moyna is viewed as a vital indicator of the BJP’s strength in rural Bengal. Dinda remains optimistic that his work on the ground will eventually yield victory.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma Wins Hearts: Rushes To Help Groundman Hit During MI vs LSG Practice

From KKR to the Assembly

Dinda made his name as a fiery pace bowler for the Kolkata Knight Riders before entering the political arena. He is now fighting one of the most difficult matches of his life.

Ashok Dinda made his T20I debut for India on December 9, 2009, against Sri Lanka, and his ODI debut on May 28, 2010, against Zimbabwe. He played his first IPL match for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the inaugural IPL game on April 18, 2008. Dinda famously took the wicket of RCB legend Virat Kohli in the inaugral fixture.

Final figures for this competitive seat are expected by the late afternoon. Supporters of the former cricketer have gathered outside the counting centre in anticipation of a definitive result today.

Also Read: 'Virat Kohli Call Me, ICC Call Me': Speed's Hilarious Plea To RCB Legend - WATCH

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is leading in the Moyna constituency elections?

Ashoke Dinda, a former Kolkata Knight Riders pacer and BJP incumbent, is leading in the early counting rounds for the Moyna constituency.

Who is Ashoke Dinda's main opponent in Moyna?

Ashoke Dinda's main opponent is Chandan Mondal, representing the Trinamool Congress. The contest is described as very close.

What is Ashoke Dinda's political background?

Ashoke Dinda is a former Indian fast bowler who played for the Kolkata Knight Riders. He is currently serving as a BJP incumbent for the Moyna constituency and is also a vision coach for Bengal cricket.

What is the significance of the Moyna election result?

The result in Moyna is seen as a vital indicator of the BJP's strength in rural Bengal, with a close contest expected between Dinda and Mondal.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 May 2026 03:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
WB Elections West Bengal Assembly Election KKR IPL 2026 KOlkata Knight Riders WB Election 2026 Election Corner West Bengal Election 2026
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