From IPL To BJP: Ex-India, KKR Pacer Ashoke Dinda Battles To Retain Moyna Seat In WB Elections

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ashoke Dinda leads early Moyna vote counting.

BJP incumbent faces close Trinamool challenge.

Former cricketer seeks to defend assembly seat.

Moyna result crucial for BJP in rural Bengal.

Ashok Dinda In WB Elections 2026: Former Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Ashoke Dinda is currently leading in the early counting rounds for the Moyna constituency during the 2026 West Bengal Assembly Elections. The forty-two-year-old BJP incumbent faces a fierce challenge from Trinamool’s Chandan Mondal as officials began tallying votes at 8:00 AM today.

Ashok Dinda has also played for India in the past under the captaincy of MS Dhoni and Virendra Sehwag. This high-stakes sporting-and-political crossover remains a critical highlight of the day.

The Contest in Moyna

The former Indian fast bowler seeks to defend a seat he won by a slender margin of 1,200 votes in the previous election. Early trends suggest a remarkably close contest.

Dinda has balanced his political career with his role as a vision coach for Bengal cricket. He is relying on his sporting fame and local connectivity to secure a second term.

Bowling for a Second Term

His opponent, Chandan Mondal, represents a resurgent Trinamool Congress effort to reclaim the Medinipur belt. The battle is currently described as neck and neck by local election officials during the counting.

The result in Moyna is viewed as a vital indicator of the BJP’s strength in rural Bengal. Dinda remains optimistic that his work on the ground will eventually yield victory.

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From KKR to the Assembly

Dinda made his name as a fiery pace bowler for the Kolkata Knight Riders before entering the political arena. He is now fighting one of the most difficult matches of his life.

Ashok Dinda made his T20I debut for India on December 9, 2009, against Sri Lanka, and his ODI debut on May 28, 2010, against Zimbabwe. He played his first IPL match for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the inaugural IPL game on April 18, 2008. Dinda famously took the wicket of RCB legend Virat Kohli in the inaugral fixture.

Final figures for this competitive seat are expected by the late afternoon. Supporters of the former cricketer have gathered outside the counting centre in anticipation of a definitive result today.

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