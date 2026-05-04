Ashoke Dinda, a former Kolkata Knight Riders pacer and BJP incumbent, is leading in the early counting rounds for the Moyna constituency.
(Source: ECI/ABP News)
From IPL To BJP: Ex-India, KKR Pacer Ashoke Dinda Battles To Retain Moyna Seat In WB Elections
Ex-IPL pacer Ashoke Dinda fights to retain his Moyna seat in the 2026 West Bengal Elections. Get the latest counting trends and live updates on the BJP candidate.
- Ashoke Dinda leads early Moyna vote counting.
- BJP incumbent faces close Trinamool challenge.
- Former cricketer seeks to defend assembly seat.
- Moyna result crucial for BJP in rural Bengal.
Ashok Dinda In WB Elections 2026: Former Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Ashoke Dinda is currently leading in the early counting rounds for the Moyna constituency during the 2026 West Bengal Assembly Elections. The forty-two-year-old BJP incumbent faces a fierce challenge from Trinamool’s Chandan Mondal as officials began tallying votes at 8:00 AM today.
Ashok Dinda has also played for India in the past under the captaincy of MS Dhoni and Virendra Sehwag. This high-stakes sporting-and-political crossover remains a critical highlight of the day.
The Contest in Moyna
The former Indian fast bowler seeks to defend a seat he won by a slender margin of 1,200 votes in the previous election. Early trends suggest a remarkably close contest.
Dinda has balanced his political career with his role as a vision coach for Bengal cricket. He is relying on his sporting fame and local connectivity to secure a second term.
Bowling for a Second Term
His opponent, Chandan Mondal, represents a resurgent Trinamool Congress effort to reclaim the Medinipur belt. The battle is currently described as neck and neck by local election officials during the counting.
The result in Moyna is viewed as a vital indicator of the BJP’s strength in rural Bengal. Dinda remains optimistic that his work on the ground will eventually yield victory.
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From KKR to the Assembly
Dinda made his name as a fiery pace bowler for the Kolkata Knight Riders before entering the political arena. He is now fighting one of the most difficult matches of his life.
Ashok Dinda made his T20I debut for India on December 9, 2009, against Sri Lanka, and his ODI debut on May 28, 2010, against Zimbabwe. He played his first IPL match for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the inaugural IPL game on April 18, 2008. Dinda famously took the wicket of RCB legend Virat Kohli in the inaugral fixture.
Final figures for this competitive seat are expected by the late afternoon. Supporters of the former cricketer have gathered outside the counting centre in anticipation of a definitive result today.
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Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who is leading in the Moyna constituency elections?
Who is Ashoke Dinda's main opponent in Moyna?
Ashoke Dinda's main opponent is Chandan Mondal, representing the Trinamool Congress. The contest is described as very close.
What is Ashoke Dinda's political background?
Ashoke Dinda is a former Indian fast bowler who played for the Kolkata Knight Riders. He is currently serving as a BJP incumbent for the Moyna constituency and is also a vision coach for Bengal cricket.
What is the significance of the Moyna election result?
The result in Moyna is seen as a vital indicator of the BJP's strength in rural Bengal, with a close contest expected between Dinda and Mondal.