Will Rohit Sharma Play In MI vs LSG Today? Latest Update On MI Star's Injury

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rohit Sharma's availability for today's match remains uncertain.

He is recovering from a hamstring injury sustained April 12.

Management is cautious, awaiting final fitness confirmation for his return.

Potential return date is May 10, possibly as Impact Player.

Rohit Sharma Latest Update: There is much anticipation around Rohit Sharma playing today as his availability remains a significant doubt for the Mumbai Indians in their crucial IPL 2026 fixture against Lucknow Super Giants on Monday, 4 May. The veteran opener is recovering from a hamstring injury sustained on 12 April.

Injury Status and Recovery Progress

The former captain suffered the injury nearly three weeks ago during a match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He has since missed five consecutive matches, including recent high-profile clashes against Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings.

While Rohit has been observed participating in fitness drills and batting in the nets at the Wankhede Stadium, he is yet to be declared fully match-fit. Management is adopting a cautious approach to avoid a long-term setback.

WATCH VIDEO

We fight till the End 💪 pic.twitter.com/pCrJWkc181 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 4, 2026

Selection Decisions and Tactical Roles

Team management has not confirmed his availability, with the final decision expected closer to the toss. Coach Mahela Jayawardene noted that while Rohit is working hard in rehabilitation, he may still be a few games away from peak fitness.

There is a slight possibility that he could feature as an Impact Player depending on team requirements. However, internal indicators suggest his most realistic return date is the 10 May fixture against Bengaluru in Raipur.