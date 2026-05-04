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HomeSportsIPLWill Rohit Sharma Play In MI vs LSG Today? Latest Update On MI Star's Injury

Will Rohit Sharma Play In MI vs LSG Today? Latest Update On MI Star's Injury

Rohit Sharma Latest Update: Rohit Sharma remains doubtful for Mumbai Indians' IPL 2026 clash against Lucknow Super Giants due to a hamstring injury. Get the latest team news and fitness updates.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 04 May 2026 12:56 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rohit Sharma's availability for today's match remains uncertain.
  • He is recovering from a hamstring injury sustained April 12.
  • Management is cautious, awaiting final fitness confirmation for his return.
  • Potential return date is May 10, possibly as Impact Player.

Rohit Sharma Latest Update: There is much anticipation around Rohit Sharma playing today as his availability remains a significant doubt for the Mumbai Indians in their crucial IPL 2026 fixture against Lucknow Super Giants on Monday, 4 May. The veteran opener is recovering from a hamstring injury sustained on 12 April.

Injury Status and Recovery Progress

The former captain suffered the injury nearly three weeks ago during a match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He has since missed five consecutive matches, including recent high-profile clashes against Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings.  

While Rohit has been observed participating in fitness drills and batting in the nets at the Wankhede Stadium, he is yet to be declared fully match-fit. Management is adopting a cautious approach to avoid a long-term setback.

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Selection Decisions and Tactical Roles

Team management has not confirmed his availability, with the final decision expected closer to the toss. Coach Mahela Jayawardene noted that while Rohit is working hard in rehabilitation, he may still be a few games away from peak fitness.  

There is a slight possibility that he could feature as an Impact Player depending on team requirements. However, internal indicators suggest his most realistic return date is the 10 May fixture against Bengaluru in Raipur. 

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Rohit Sharma's current injury status?

Rohit Sharma is recovering from a hamstring injury sustained on April 12th and has missed five consecutive matches. He has been observed participating in fitness drills and batting in the nets but is not yet declared fully match-fit.

When is Rohit Sharma expected to return to play?

While his availability for today's match is doubtful, internal indicators suggest his most realistic return date is the May 10th fixture against Bengaluru in Raipur. The team management is adopting a cautious approach.

Could Rohit Sharma play as an Impact Player?

There is a slight possibility that Rohit Sharma could feature as an Impact Player, depending on the team's requirements for the match. This would depend on the final selection decisions made closer to the toss.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 May 2026 12:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
ROHIT SHARMA MI Vs LSG IPL 2026 Rohit Sharma Latest Injury Update
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