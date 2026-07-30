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English NewsSportsCricketSerial IPL Winner Named England's New Test Coach

Serial IPL Winner Named England's New Test Coach

McCullum will remain in charge of England's white-ball setups, allowing the ECB to split coaching responsibilities across formats.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 30 Jul 2026 04:32 PM (IST)

Former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming has been named the new head coach of the England Men’s Test team. In a parallel announcement, star batter Joe Root has been reappointed as Test captain, taking over the reins for a second stint.

New Strategic Direction for England Test Cricket

The appointment comes after a thorough recruitment process led by Managing Director Rob Key. Fleming replaces his former international teammate Brendon McCullum, who was relieved of his red-ball duties following a difficult home series against New Zealand and a tough Ashes campaign.

However, McCullum will remain in charge of England's white-ball setups, allowing the ECB to split coaching responsibilities across formats.

Fleming's impressive resume

Stephen Fleming brings an extraordinary coaching resume to the English setup, built over nearly two decades. As the longtime head coach of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Fleming guided the side to five IPL titles and ten finals.

His appointment represents a shift toward a tactical, highly structured approach aimed at nurturing young talent while maintaining immediate competitiveness on the international stage.

Joe Root Returns to Helm

Root, who holds the record for captaining England in the most Test matches (65 Tests, 27 wins), returns to the leadership role four years after stepping down in 2022.

Having recently captained England on an interim basis during the series against New Zealand, Root expressed immense optimism about collaborating with Fleming to build a sustainable winning environment.

"It is a great honour and privilege to be asked to be Test captain again," Root remarked. "The Test captaincy is a difficult but hugely rewarding job, and I am excited to lead this next generation of players forward alongside Stephen."

Transition and Upcoming Fixtures

Interim Charge for Pakistan Series: Former England opener Marcus Trescothick will serve as interim Head Coach for the upcoming three-match Test series against Pakistan starting in August, giving Fleming time to transition out of his long-term commitments and spend time with family in New Zealand.

Winter Tour: Fleming will officially take charge later this summer ahead of England's winter Test tour of South Africa.

Focus on 2027 Ashes: The long-term objective for the Fleming-Root partnership will be building a formidable squad capable of challenging Australia in the 2027 Ashes series.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 30 Jul 2026 04:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
CSK Stephen Fleming England Test Coach Stephen Fleming News
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