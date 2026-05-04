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HomeSportsIPL'Virat Kohli Call Me, ICC Call Me': Speed's Hilarious Plea To RCB Legend - WATCH

'Virat Kohli Call Me, ICC Call Me': Speed's Hilarious Plea To RCB Legend - WATCH

Watch as popular streamer IShowSpeed strikes the stumps and launches a bold appeal to Virat Kohli and the Mumbai cricket team. Discover the story behind the viral Caribbean video.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 04 May 2026 02:04 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • YouTuber IShowSpeed urged Virat Kohli to contact him after hitting stumps.
  • He also appealed to the Mumbai cricket team and ICC.
  • Speed previously cheered for Kohli during India-Pakistan match.
  • The influencer's actions engage millions of Indian fans.

Popular YouTuber IShowSpeed has launched a flamboyant appeal to Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli after striking the stumps during a Caribbean training session. The influencer, known for his energetic content, urged the former captain to contact him following his successful throw. Speed also mentioned the Mumbai cricket team while wearing local attire, successfully capturing the attention of millions of Indian supporters.

An Impassioned Appeal to Kohli

The American streamer demonstrated his enthusiasm by targeting the stumps with a sharp throw from the non-striker's end. After hitting the bull’s eye, he immediately shouted, “Virat Kohli, bruh, you might need to call me,” alongside appeals to the Mumbai team and the ICC.

WATCH VIDEO

Although his action appeared more like a fielder's throw than a legal delivery, his confidence remained unshaken. He declared himself the greatest while continuing his impassioned plea. Speed is already known for his admiration of Cristiano Ronaldo, a passion he notably shares with the Indian batsman.

Courting the Indian Audience

Speed has previously displayed his cricketing interest by attending the India versus Pakistan T20 World Cup fixture in New York. He famously cheered for Virat Kohli during the match, reacting with immense joy to his boundaries before being left stunned when Naseem Shah claimed the vital wicket.

His reference to the Mumbai franchise rather than Bangalore likely stems from limited local knowledge. Experts suggest he may recognise the Mumbai team through West Indian legends like Alzaari Joseph or Kieron Pollard. Regardless of his accuracy, the gamer continues to engage millions of fans across India.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What did IShowSpeed do during a Caribbean training session?

IShowSpeed struck the stumps with a throw during a cricket training session. He then called out to Virat Kohli and the Mumbai cricket team.

Why did IShowSpeed appeal to Virat Kohli?

After successfully hitting the stumps, IShowSpeed directly appealed to Virat Kohli to contact him. He also mentioned the Mumbai cricket team.

Has IShowSpeed shown interest in cricket before?

Yes, IShowSpeed previously attended the India versus Pakistan T20 World Cup match and cheered for Virat Kohli.

Why might IShowSpeed have mentioned the Mumbai team instead of Bangalore?

Experts suggest his reference to the Mumbai franchise might be due to limited local knowledge, possibly recognizing players like Alzarri Joseph or Kieron Pollard.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 May 2026 02:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Speed MI Vs LSG IPL 2026 IShowSpeed
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