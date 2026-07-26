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English NewsSportsIPLCSK Offer Rs 10 Crore, Dube And Dewald Brevis For Hardik Pandya? Report Reveals IPL Trade Twist

CSK Offer Rs 10 Crore, Dube And Dewald Brevis For Hardik Pandya? Report Reveals IPL Trade Twist

IPL 2027: Chennai Super Kings have offered Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis & Rs 10 crore to Mumbai Indians in a proposed trade for Hardik Pandya, according to a report. Ayush Mhatre remains off the table.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 26 Jul 2026 02:50 PM (IST)

IPL 2027: Chennai Super Kings have reportedly made a fresh attempt to sign Hardik Pandya ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 season. According to a Hindustan Times report, CSK have proposed a package including Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis and Rs 10 crore in cash after refusing to part with highly-rated youngster Ayush Mhatre. While no agreement has been confirmed, the reported negotiations underline Hardik's continued value in the IPL despite a difficult 2026 campaign.

CSK Refuse To Include Ayush Mhatre In Proposed Deal

According to the Hindustan Times report, Mumbai Indians initially wanted Ayush Mhatre along with cash as part of any trade involving Hardik Pandya.

The report states that Mumbai views the 19-year-old opener as one of India's brightest young batting prospects. Mhatre impressed during IPL 2026 with an aggressive approach and a strike rate close to 180, making him an important long-term target for the franchise.

However, Chennai is reportedly unwilling to let Mhatre leave. The franchise sees him as part of its future core and has instead proposed an alternative package.

Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis And Cash Form A Counteroffer

The Hindustan Times report claims CSK have offered Shivam Dube, South African batter Dewald Brevis and Rs 10 crore in cash in exchange for Hardik.

If valued together, the package could exceed Rs 20 crore in overall worth. The proposal reflects Hardik's standing as one of Indian cricket's few pace-bowling all-rounders capable of leading a side while also occupying a domestic player slot.

Neither Chennai Super Kings nor Mumbai Indians have publicly commented on the reported negotiations.

Hardik's Value Extends Beyond IPL 2026 Numbers

Hardik endured a difficult IPL 2026 season with Mumbai Indians. He scored 206 runs and picked up only four wickets across the campaign.

Despite those numbers, franchises continue to rate him highly because of the balance he brings. Genuine Indian fast-bowling all-rounders remain rare, and Hardik's experience as captain adds another layer to his market value.

The reported interest from Chennai suggests they believe his overall impact goes beyond recent statistics.

Mumbai Continue To Hold Strong Position

The report also suggests Mumbai Indians are not under pressure to complete a deal unless their valuation is met.

Should talks with Chennai fail to progress, rival franchises are believed to be monitoring the situation. Kolkata Knight Riders are among the teams reportedly keeping a close watch if Hardik becomes available.

For now, the discussions remain at the negotiation stage, with no official confirmation from either franchise. Whether Chennai improve their offer or Mumbai soften their demands could decide one of the biggest IPL trade stories ahead of the 2027 season.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Jul 2026 02:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shivam Dube Dewald Brevis Hardik Pandya CSK Hardik Pandya Trade Deal IPL 2027 Trade CSK MI Trade Deal
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