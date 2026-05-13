MS Dhoni's Availability In LSG vs CSK Match: Last Minute Decision Leaves Fans Disappointed

MS Dhoni Latest Update: The potential return of MS Dhoni to the Chennai Super Kings’ travelling party sparked a significant wave of optimism across the cricketing community on Wednesday morning. However, by the evening, those expectations were met with profound disappointment. Despite initial travel arrangements being made, the legendary former captain ultimately decided against joining the squad for their upcoming fixture in Lucknow.

A Reversal Of Travel Plans

The day began with reports from within the Chennai camp suggesting that a ticket had been booked for the veteran. This detail led many to believe that a comeback was imminent.

However, a later update from Cricbuzz confirmed that Dhoni did not make the journey. The report clarified that while a plan was in place, the forty-four-year-old ultimately opted out.

The Ongoing Calf Struggle

Dhoni has been forced to watch the 2026 season from the sidelines due to a persistent calf injury. This physical setback has prevented him from making an appearance so far.

His absence has become one of the primary storylines of the current campaign. Supporters have closely monitored every minor update regarding his fitness, training, and potential travel with the group.

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Influence Beyond The Field

The presence of the iconic figure with the squad would have provided a significant emotional lift. His influence at the franchise has always extended far beyond his tactical contributions.

Chennai have recently displayed signs of stability after a challenging period. The inclusion of their most famous player in the travelling group would have brought a new energy.

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A Longer Wait Ahead

For now, the focus remains entirely on the recovery timeline of the veteran wicket-keeper. There is currently no official indication of when he might finally take the field.

Chennai Super Kings will proceed to face Lucknow Super Giants without their talisman. The fans must continue their patient wait to see the legendary figure back in action.