WATCH: Virat Kohli 'Mocked' By Alastair Cook, Michael Vaughan After Back-To-Back Ducks

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Virat Kohli records eighth IPL golden duck, dropping from top ten.

Former England cricketers mock Kohli's recent batting failures sarcastically.

Kohli faces scrutiny, needs form for team's playoff hopes.

Focus shifts to Kohli's World Cup preparations and team success.

The former India captain Virat Kohli finds himself in a precarious position after recording his eighth golden duck in the Indian Premier League. Following a first-ball dismissal against Mumbai Indians, the legendary batsman has slipped out of the tournament's top ten run-scorers. This slump has drawn pointed, sarcastic reactions from several of England’s most celebrated former cricketing figures.

Sarcasm From The Commentary Box

During the latest episode of the 'Stick to Cricket' podcast, the quartet of Michael Vaughan, Alastair Cook, David Lloyd, and Phil Tufnell discussed the weekend’s events. They focused on Kohli’s failure.

The conversation took a sharp turn when Tufnell praised Kohli's young opening partner, Jacob Bethell, for his modest 27. The irony of the rookie outscoring the veteran was not lost on them.

Learning From Batting Icons

David Lloyd could not resist a sarcastic jab at the situation. He noted the supposed educational value of batting alongside a modern great, only for that great to depart almost immediately.

“I mentioned that word again, is that you can learn so much from batting with Virat Kohli, you’re out first ball,” Lloyd remarked. His comment triggered a burst of laughter.

WATCH VIDEO

All RCB fans Sucking up Vihari to troll SRH, look here Alastair Cook & Michael Vaughan cooked Virat Kohli badly and mocked him said



“You can learn so much batting with Virat Kohli that you’re out 1st ball”



Owned HaarCB & Duck King Kohli🤡 pic.twitter.com/qrxT80wXfh — Neil🔪 (@PsychDominant) May 13, 2026

Chasing An Unwanted Hat-Trick

This latest failure leaves Kohli on the verge of an unwanted hat-trick of ducks. He suffered a similar fate in late 2025 during a difficult international series against the Australian side.

The batsman now prepares to face Kolkata Knight Riders under immense scrutiny. Assistant coach Shane Watson has expressed a desire to see the talismanic figure fall cheaply once again tonight.

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A History Of Defiant Responses

History suggests that Kohli is most dangerous when his back is against the wall. The last time he faced such a scoring drought, he responded with a masterful run of form.

Since retiring from Test cricket exactly one year ago, he has focused entirely on the shorter formats. His sights remain fixed on the upcoming World Cup in South Africa next year.

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Unfinished Business in Bengaluru

Despite the mockery from abroad, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru star remains central to the team’s playoff hopes. He is determined to replicate the franchise’s title triumph from the previous season.

With critical fixtures against Afghanistan and England on the horizon, Kohli must find his rhythm quickly. The cricketing world will be watching to see if the laughter proves to be premature.