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HomeSportsIPLWATCH: Virat Kohli 'Mocked' By Alastair Cook, Michael Vaughan After Back-To-Back Ducks

WATCH: Virat Kohli 'Mocked' By Alastair Cook, Michael Vaughan After Back-To-Back Ducks

Former England captains Michael Vaughan and Alastair Cook shared a sarcastic laugh over Virat Kohli’s recent golden duck against Mumbai Indians during a podcast discussion.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 13 May 2026 06:30 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Virat Kohli records eighth IPL golden duck, dropping from top ten.
  • Former England cricketers mock Kohli's recent batting failures sarcastically.
  • Kohli faces scrutiny, needs form for team's playoff hopes.
  • Focus shifts to Kohli's World Cup preparations and team success.

The former India captain Virat Kohli finds himself in a precarious position after recording his eighth golden duck in the Indian Premier League. Following a first-ball dismissal against Mumbai Indians, the legendary batsman has slipped out of the tournament's top ten run-scorers. This slump has drawn pointed, sarcastic reactions from several of England’s most celebrated former cricketing figures.

Sarcasm From The Commentary Box

During the latest episode of the 'Stick to Cricket' podcast, the quartet of Michael Vaughan, Alastair Cook, David Lloyd, and Phil Tufnell discussed the weekend’s events. They focused on Kohli’s failure.

The conversation took a sharp turn when Tufnell praised Kohli's young opening partner, Jacob Bethell, for his modest 27. The irony of the rookie outscoring the veteran was not lost on them.

Learning From Batting Icons

David Lloyd could not resist a sarcastic jab at the situation. He noted the supposed educational value of batting alongside a modern great, only for that great to depart almost immediately.

“I mentioned that word again, is that you can learn so much from batting with Virat Kohli, you’re out first ball,” Lloyd remarked. His comment triggered a burst of laughter.

WATCH VIDEO

Chasing An Unwanted Hat-Trick

This latest failure leaves Kohli on the verge of an unwanted hat-trick of ducks. He suffered a similar fate in late 2025 during a difficult international series against the Australian side.

The batsman now prepares to face Kolkata Knight Riders under immense scrutiny. Assistant coach Shane Watson has expressed a desire to see the talismanic figure fall cheaply once again tonight.

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A History Of Defiant Responses

History suggests that Kohli is most dangerous when his back is against the wall. The last time he faced such a scoring drought, he responded with a masterful run of form.

Since retiring from Test cricket exactly one year ago, he has focused entirely on the shorter formats. His sights remain fixed on the upcoming World Cup in South Africa next year.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Alia Bhatt's Casual Moment With F1 Star Carlos Sainz In France Goes Viral

Unfinished Business in Bengaluru

Despite the mockery from abroad, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru star remains central to the team’s playoff hopes. He is determined to replicate the franchise’s title triumph from the previous season.

With critical fixtures against Afghanistan and England on the horizon, Kohli must find his rhythm quickly. The cricketing world will be watching to see if the laughter proves to be premature.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Virat Kohli's current IPL form?

Virat Kohli has recorded his eighth golden duck in the IPL and slipped out of the top ten run-scorers. He is facing immense scrutiny ahead of his next match.

How have former England cricketers reacted to Kohli's performance?

Several celebrated former England cricketers, including Michael Vaughan and Alastair Cook, have made sarcastic remarks about Kohli's dismissals.

Is Virat Kohli close to achieving an unwanted hat-trick of ducks?

Yes, following his latest first-ball dismissal, Virat Kohli is on the verge of an unwanted hat-trick of ducks. He experienced a similar slump in late 2025.

What are Virat Kohli's future goals?

Since retiring from Test cricket, Kohli has focused on shorter formats and aims to perform well in the upcoming World Cup in South Africa. He also wants to help his team win the IPL.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 May 2026 06:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Alastair Cook Michael Vaughan Virat Kohli Golden Duck Jacob Bethell IPL 2026 RCB
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