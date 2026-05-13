Yes, the Pakistan Cricket Board is reportedly preparing to reinstate Babar Azam as Test captain following a recent defeat. This move signals a potential end to Shan Masood's tenure.
Babar Azam To Become Pakistan Test Captain? PCB To Replace Shan Masood: Report
Pakistan Cricket prepares for a major leadership reset following a 104-run defeat to Bangladesh in Dhaka. Babar Azam emerges as the frontrunner to replace Shan Masood.
- Babar Azam may return as Pakistan's Test captain after loss.
- Shan Masood's captaincy under scrutiny following Bangladesh defeat.
- Babar Azam also eyed for future ODI captaincy role.
- Masood considering administrative role after disappointing Test series.
The Pakistan Cricket Board is reportedly preparing to reinstate Babar Azam as the Test captain following a crushing 104-run defeat against Bangladesh in Dhaka. The loss, which occurred on Tuesday, has sparked a severe backlash within the country. According to a report by news agency PTI, this potential shift signals the end of Shan Masood’s tenure.
A Campaign for Reinstatement
Sources close to the team suggest that an internal campaign has already commenced to bring Babar Azam back to the helm. The move aims to stabilise the side for the remaining seven matches of the current World Test Championship cycle.
Babar missed the opening fixture in Dhaka due to a knee injury but is expected to return for the second Test on May 18. His performance in that match could serve as the final audition for his return to leadership.
“If Babar plays the second Test and regains his batting form, he is a strong contender to come back as captain. Initial exchanges with some board officials indicate he is also not averse to becoming captain again,” the source told PTI.
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Masood’s Record Under Scrutiny
The scrutiny on Shan Masood has intensified after he failed to score significant runs in both innings of the first Test. His captaincy record currently stands at eleven defeats in just fifteen matches since December 2023.
"Some influential figures in the Pakistan Cricket Board also want Babar back as captain," a source told PTI. The feeling within the squad also seems to favour a return to the former leader's guidance.
A Multi-Format Reset
The plan involves more than just the Test arena. Officials are reportedly preparing Babar to eventually resume the ODI captaincy ahead of the World Cup scheduled for next year.
The current squad in Bangladesh already includes all format captains, including Shaheen Shah Afridi and Salman Ali Agha. This concentration of leadership has made the debate around Masood’s future even more prominent.
Potential Board Role for Masood
Deeply disappointed by the recent defeat, Masood is understood to be considering his long-term future. He was previously offered the role of Director of International Cricket and Player Affairs by the PCB chairman.
While he initially chose to complete the current Test cycle, the recent humiliation may accelerate his transition into a permanent administrative position. He remains deeply disappointed by the opening Test result.
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The Road Ahead in Sylhet
The second Test represents a critical juncture for Pakistan cricket. The team must find a way to bounce back from their first-ever loss to Bangladesh in this format.
Should Babar regain his batting form and accept the role, the board is likely to announce the change officially. The move would mark Babar's third stint as a national captain since 2019.
Before You Go
Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat
Frequently Asked Questions
Is Babar Azam set to be reinstated as Pakistan's Test captain?
Why is there a push to bring Babar Azam back as captain?
An internal campaign is underway to bring Babar Azam back to stabilize the team for the remainder of the World Test Championship cycle. Many in the squad also favor his return.
What is Shan Masood's captaincy record?
Shan Masood's captaincy record is under scrutiny, with eleven defeats in fifteen matches since December 2023. His batting performance in the recent Test also drew criticism.
Are there plans for Babar Azam to also captain in ODIs?
Yes, officials are reportedly preparing Babar Azam to eventually resume the ODI captaincy ahead of next year's World Cup. This indicates a broader leadership reset.