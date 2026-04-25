IPL 2026: Will Mitchell Starc Play DC vs PBKS Today? Here's What We Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mitchell Starc is unlikely to play against Punjab Kings today.

Starc has missed early matches due to shoulder and elbow injuries.

He is targeting a return against Rajasthan Royals on May 1.

Mitchell Starc IPL Return Update: Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) at home, the Arun Jaitley Stadium today, April 25, in IPL 2026. They have had a rocky campaign thus far, while their opponents have been flawless, remaining unbeaten. This will be a tough challenge for Delhi, which is why many fans are wondering if their star fast bowler, Mitchell Starc, will finally be available. Nothing has been said officially just yet, but the Australian veteran might not be in action this afternoon.

Still Some Time In Mitchell Starc's IPL 2026 Debut

Mitchell Starc has yet to feature this IPL season for DC, having been ruled out of the early matches due to shoulder and elbow concerns that kept him on the sidelines. The injuries meant the left-arm quick missed a number of key fixtures for the franchise.

There is, however, growing confidence around his return. As per ESPNCricinfo, Starc is eyeing a comeback on May 1, when Delhi take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur. Provided his recovery progresses smoothly without any further issues, he is likely to be available for the rest of the IPL 2026 campaign.

So while Starc might not play against PBKS, there is reason for DC to be optimistic. His return would be a major boost, adding both experience and quality to their pace bowling unit at a crucial stage of the tournament.

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DC vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match Timings

Today's IPL double-header weekend features Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings from 3:30 PM IST onwards.

The coin toss for the same, with captains Axar Patel and Shreyas Iyer, is expected to be conducted around 3:00 PM, half an hour before the action kicks-off.

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