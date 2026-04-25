Mitchell Starc is unlikely to play in today's match against Punjab Kings. He has been sidelined due to shoulder and elbow concerns.
IPL 2026: Will Mitchell Starc Play DC vs PBKS Today? Here's What We Know
Delhi Capitals face a tough test against Punjab Kings in IPL 2026 as uncertainty still surrounds ace fast bowler, Mitchell Starc's availability.
- Mitchell Starc is unlikely to play against Punjab Kings today.
- Starc has missed early matches due to shoulder and elbow injuries.
- He is targeting a return against Rajasthan Royals on May 1.
Mitchell Starc IPL Return Update: Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) at home, the Arun Jaitley Stadium today, April 25, in IPL 2026. They have had a rocky campaign thus far, while their opponents have been flawless, remaining unbeaten. This will be a tough challenge for Delhi, which is why many fans are wondering if their star fast bowler, Mitchell Starc, will finally be available. Nothing has been said officially just yet, but the Australian veteran might not be in action this afternoon.
Still Some Time In Mitchell Starc's IPL 2026 Debut
Mitchell Starc has yet to feature this IPL season for DC, having been ruled out of the early matches due to shoulder and elbow concerns that kept him on the sidelines. The injuries meant the left-arm quick missed a number of key fixtures for the franchise.
There is, however, growing confidence around his return. As per ESPNCricinfo, Starc is eyeing a comeback on May 1, when Delhi take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur. Provided his recovery progresses smoothly without any further issues, he is likely to be available for the rest of the IPL 2026 campaign.
So while Starc might not play against PBKS, there is reason for DC to be optimistic. His return would be a major boost, adding both experience and quality to their pace bowling unit at a crucial stage of the tournament.
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DC vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match Timings
Today's IPL double-header weekend features Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings from 3:30 PM IST onwards.
The coin toss for the same, with captains Axar Patel and Shreyas Iyer, is expected to be conducted around 3:00 PM, half an hour before the action kicks-off.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Will Mitchell Starc play in today's IPL match?
When is Mitchell Starc expected to return to IPL 2026?
Mitchell Starc is reportedly targeting a comeback on May 1st, when Delhi Capitals play against Rajasthan Royals. This is dependent on his recovery progressing smoothly.
Why has Mitchell Starc missed early IPL 2026 matches?
Mitchell Starc has been ruled out of early matches due to shoulder and elbow concerns that kept him on the sidelines.
What impact could Mitchell Starc's return have on Delhi Capitals?
His return would be a major boost, adding both experience and quality to their pace bowling unit at a crucial stage of the tournament.