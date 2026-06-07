Both the men's and women's singles champions at the French Open receive €2.8 million. This amount is awarded equally to both winners.
French Open 2026 Winner To Earn More Than IPL Champions? Check Out Prize Money Comparison
A Grand Slam title, a place in history, and a prize purse that rivals some of sport's biggest competitions, including the IPL, all at stake in today's French Open Men's final.
- Zverev, Cobolli battle for first men's French Open 2026 title.
- Winners receive €2.8 million, surpassing IPL's top prize.
- Runner-up earns €1.4 million, a substantial financial reward.
French Open vs IPL Prize Money: The 2026 French Open is set for a historic conclusion as Germany's Alexander Zverev and Italy's Flavio Cobolli prepare to battle for their maiden Grand Slam crown. Regardless of the outcome, Roland Garros will crown a first-time men's singles major champion, adding extra significance to Sunday's final in Paris. The women's singles trophy has already found a new owner. Russia's Mira Andreeva capped off a remarkable campaign on Saturday by defeating Poland's Maja in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2, to secure her first French Open title. Along with the trophy, Andreeva also walked away with a substantial financial reward.
French Open vs IPL Prize Money
The French Open continues its policy of awarding equal prize money to champions in both singles draws. As a result, Andreeva received €2.8 million for lifting the women's title, and the winner of the men's final will collect the exact same amount.
Converted into Indian currency, the champion's cheque is worth roughly Rs 30 crore. To put that figure into perspective, it exceeds the prize money awarded to the winning team of the IPL by approximately Rs 10 crore.
As for the the WPL (IPL's counterpart in women's cricket), the prize money in its latest season was Rs 6 crore for the champion team.
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Runner-Up Also Set For Massive Payday
Even the player finishing second in the men's singles final will leave Paris with a significant financial prize. The runner-up is set to receive €1.4 million, which translates to approximately Rs 15.4 crore.
With both Zverev and Cobolli chasing their first Grand Slam title, the final carries enormous sporting importance beyond the financial incentives. Victory would not only deliver a career-defining achievement but also establish the winner among tennis' elite competitors.
How To Watch French Open Men's Final?
The championship match is scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM ET. Fans in India can follow the action live on the Sony Liv and FanCode apps/website via live stream.
For TV viewers, coverage of the French Open men's singles final will be available on the Sony Sports Network.
As the clay-court major reaches its conclusion, all eyes will be on whether Zverev or Cobolli can seize the moment and claim the biggest title of their career.
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Frequently Asked Questions
How much prize money do the French Open singles champions receive?
How does the French Open champion's prize money compare to the IPL's winning prize?
The French Open champion's prize of €2.8 million (approx. Rs 30 crore) exceeds the IPL winning team's prize money by roughly Rs 10 crore.
Who won the women's singles title at this year's French Open?
Russia's Mira Andreeva won the women's singles title, defeating Poland's Maja 6-3, 6-2. This marks her first French Open title.
What is the prize money for the French Open men's singles runner-up?
The runner-up in the men's singles final will receive €1.4 million. This translates to approximately Rs 15.4 crore.
How can viewers in India watch the French Open men's final?
Fans in India can live stream the match on the Sony Liv and FanCode apps/website. For TV viewers, coverage is available on the Sony Sports Network.