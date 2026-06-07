Delhi Fire: Eight Rescued, Two Puppies Die After Blaze Erupts In New Friends Colony

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Eight people rescued from Delhi residential fire, two puppies died.

Delhi CM convened meeting addressing escalating fire safety concerns.

A fire broke out at a residential building in Delhi's New Friends Colony on Sunday afternoon, triggering a rescue operation by the Delhi Fire Services. Officials said the call was received at around 3:38 pm, following which multiple fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Station Officer Phool Singh Meena said the building was engulfed in smoke when firefighters arrived. Eight people, including four children and four adults, were rescued from the premises using ladders. There were two puppies, but they died on the spot.

#WATCH | Delhi | Station Officer Phool Singh Meena says, "We received the call at 3:38 PM. The building was filled with smoke. Some people were trapped; we rescued eight of them—four children and four adults. We used a ladder to bring them to safety. They weren't seriously hurt,… https://t.co/HogiwXVYtU pic.twitter.com/fQi328VORo — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2026

"We received the call at 3:38 pm. The building was filled with smoke. Some people were trapped, and we rescued eight of them. They were not seriously injured and declined to be taken to the hospital," Meena said.

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What Caused Fire In Building?

He added that the fire originated from an air-conditioning unit on the upper ground floor before spreading to household items. Two puppies died in the incident.

"The fire has been extinguished. There is no longer any danger. The rescue operation has been completed and the situation is fully under control," the officer said, adding that four fire vehicles were deployed to tackle the blaze.

The incident comes days after a devastating fire in the congested Hauz Rani area of South Delhi's Malviya Nagar that claimed 21 lives, including nine Indians and 12 foreign nationals.

CM Chaired Meeting Over Fire Safety

Amid growing concerns over fire safety and illegal constructions in the capital, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta chaired a high-level meeting at the Delhi Secretariat on Saturday. The meeting was attended by Delhi Minister Ashish Sood and senior officials from the Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Services, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Delhi Development Authority and other departments.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Sood said the Chief Minister had expressed serious concern over recent fire-related tragedies and incidents linked to violations of safety norms, illegal constructions and administrative lapses.

He said the government has decided to strengthen the implementation of provisions under the Disaster Management Act, 2005. Under the proposed measures, owners of residential and commercial establishments found guilty of violating safety regulations could face imprisonment and financial penalties.

Read More: 543 Lives Lost In Fire-Related Accidents In Last Six Years In Delhi, Shows Data

Sood said the government has also decided to give District Magistrates a greater role in enforcing compliance and fixing accountability. Under the new framework, DMs will be empowered to identify responsible officials, recommend disciplinary action, file FIRs, issue show-cause notices and initiate immediate action against those found violating norms.

He added that government officials found responsible for loss of life or property due to negligence, corruption or failure to enforce regulations could face stringent action, including suspension, withholding of salary, pension and retirement benefits, and recovery of losses from personal assets.