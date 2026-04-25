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HomeSportsIPL'He Made Around Rs 1 Crore Off It': Sreesanth’s Explosive Claim On Harbhajan Singh IPL Slap Row

'He Made Around Rs 1 Crore Off It': Sreesanth’s Explosive Claim On Harbhajan Singh IPL Slap Row

Sreesanth alleges Harbhajan Singh earned up to Rs 1 crore from an IPL slap incident ad, saying their relationship has now completely broken down.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 25 Apr 2026 11:18 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sreesanth claims Harbhajan profited from slap controversy ad.
  • He stated he forgives but will not forget incident.
  • Sreesanth blocked Harbhajan on Instagram; says no relationship exists.

Harbhajan-Sreesanth Slap Row: The long-standing controversy involving former India cricketers S. Sreesanth and Harbhajan Singh has resurfaced, years after the infamous on-field altercation during the inaugural season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008. The incident, which took place after a clash between Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) and Mumbai Indians, remains one of the most talked-about moments in tournament history. Although it appeared over time that the two had moved past their differences, recent remarks suggest tensions have seemingly escalated once again.

Sreesanth Makes Fresh Claims

Sreesanth, quoted by Malayalam news outlet, Mathrubhumi, has claimed that Harbhajan Singh profited significantly from revisiting the controversial episode in a commercial.

"Until recently, there were no problems, but he made an ad about it once again. He made around Rs 80 lakh to Rs 1 crore off it. He then called me and asked me to post a story about it. I told him, 'I'll forgive but I'll never forget.' If someone wrongs you, you should forgive them but never forget. If you forget, they will do the same thing again. He is the biggest example of that. There is no doubt about it."

Sreesanth further stated that the incident has completely changed how he views his former teammate, making it clear that he no longer maintains any connection with him.

"I have no relationship with that person. I used to call him a brother. But in the last one or two months he did that ad, and now I have blocked him on Instagram,"

Revisiting The 2008 IPL Slap Incident

The controversy dates back to a post-match moment when Sreesanth was seen in tears following an exchange with Harbhajan Singh. Sreesanth revealed in an interview that he had said “Hard-luck, Bhajji Pa” in a slightly sarcastic tone after Mumbai lost the match, which apparently led to the altercation.

Footage of the incident only surfaced much later. Following an investigation, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) found Harbhajan guilty of misconduct and imposed a ban for the remainder of that IPL season.

Even after nearly two decades, the episode continues to cast a shadow, with recent developments suggesting that the relationship between the two former cricketers has deteriorated once again.

Also Check: Cricket Icon Harbhajan Singh Joins BJP; Joins Raghav Chadha In Quitting AAP

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the recent development regarding the Harbhajan Singh and S. Sreesanth controversy?

Sreesanth has recently claimed that Harbhajan Singh profited from making a commercial about their 2008 on-field altercation. This has seemingly escalated tensions between them again.

What did Sreesanth claim about Harbhajan Singh's commercial?

Sreesanth alleged that Harbhajan Singh earned between Rs 80 lakh to Rs 1 crore from a commercial about their 2008 incident. He also stated Harbhajan asked him to post about it.

How has this incident affected Sreesanth's view of Harbhajan Singh?

Sreesanth stated that the incident has changed his perception of Harbhajan Singh. He mentioned blocking him on Instagram and no longer considers him a brother.

What led to the original 2008 slap incident between Harbhajan Singh and Sreesanth?

After a match in the 2008 IPL, Sreesanth reportedly said 'Hard-luck, Bhajji Pa' sarcastically. This apparently led to an altercation where Harbhajan Singh slapped Sreesanth.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 25 Apr 2026 11:18 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sreesanth IPL Controversy Harbhajan Singh IPL
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