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HomeSportsIPLWATCH: RCB Star Takes Dig At Shubman Gill With Signature Bow-Down Celebration

WATCH: RCB Star Takes Dig At Shubman Gill With Signature Bow-Down Celebration

Suyash Sharma recreates Shubman Gill’s iconic bow-down celebration after dismissing him as RCB edge past GT in a thrilling IPL 2026 clash.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 25 Apr 2026 09:41 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Spinner Suyash Sharma mimicked Shubman Gill's 'bow-down' celebration after wicket.
  • Gujarat Titans posted 205/3, powered by Sai Sudharsan's century.
  • Virat Kohli's 81 and Devdutt Padikkal's 55 led RCB's successful chase.

Suyash Sharma IPL 2026 Celebration: An interesting moment during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) clash against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium quickly became a talking point, as spinner Suyash Sharma pulled off a familiar celebration after dismissing GT skipper Shubman Gill. The gesture echoed Gill’s trademark ‘bow-down’ celebration, which he had famously unveiled at the same venue a few IPL seasons ago after scoring a match-winning century that knocked RCB out of the tournament. This time, however, it was Suyash recreating the move moments after claiming the prized wicket. Check it out:

Gill, who looked steady during his stay, managed 32 runs off 24 deliveries before falling in the 13th over. Devdutt Padikkal completed the catch off Suyash’s bowling, triggering both celebration and chatter among fans.

RCB vs GT IPL 2026: Story Of The Match

Earlier in the evening, Gujarat Titans produced a strong batting display after being asked to bat first by Rajat Patidar. Sai Sudharsan led the charge with his third IPL century, anchoring the innings superbly.

His knock proved to be the backbone of Gujarat’s imposing total of 205/3. With consistent support from the rest of the batting unit, the visitors ensured they set a challenging target on a batting-friendly surface at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Kohli, RCB Hit Back Hard

Royal Challengers Bengaluru came out with intent, driven by a commanding innings from Virat Kohli. The former captain struck 81 runs off just 44 balls (after being dropped on a duck), laying a solid platform for the chase. During his knock, Kohli also achieved a major milestone, becoming the first player in IPL history to reach 800 fours.

Devdutt Padikkal complemented him perfectly, playing a brisk innings of 55 from 27 balls. Their partnership kept RCB firmly in the hunt, even as Rashid Khan struck late to create some pressure.

The game tightened in the closing stages when Jason Holder dismissed Kohli, raising hopes of a late twist. However, Tim David and Krunal Pandya held their nerve in the final overs, ensuring there were no further hiccups.

RCB eventually crossed the finish line with 206 for 5 in 18.5 overs, sealing an important victory in front of their home crowd and collecting two valuable points.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What celebration did Suyash Sharma perform after dismissing Shubman Gill?

Spinner Suyash Sharma recreated Shubman Gill's trademark 'bow-down' celebration after taking his wicket.

Why was Suyash Sharma's celebration significant?

Gill had previously used the same celebration at the Chinnaswamy Stadium after a match-winning century that eliminated RCB.

How many runs did Shubman Gill score?

Shubman Gill scored 32 runs off 24 deliveries before being dismissed.

Who took the catch to dismiss Shubman Gill?

Devdutt Padikkal completed the catch off Suyash Sharma's bowling.

What was the final score for Gujarat Titans?

Gujarat Titans scored 205/3 in their innings.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Apr 2026 09:41 AM (IST)
Tags :
Shubman Gill RCB GT IPL Suyash Sharma
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