Are Indian Ships Still Stuck In The Strait Of Hormuz? Here's What Govt Says

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Strait of Hormuz tensions sparked global energy supply concerns.

Initially, 36 Indian vessels stranded; most now cleared.

India maintains stable LPG supply, boosted domestic production.

The disruption in shipping through the Strait of Hormuz following the escalation between Iran, the United States and Israel has raised concerns over global energy supplies. After the conflict intensified on February 28, Iran announced restrictions on movement through the crucial waterway, which handles nearly 20 per cent of the world's oil and natural gas trade. For India, heavily dependent on the route for crude oil and LPG imports, the situation triggered fears of supply disruptions. However, officials say energy flows remain stable and domestic supplies are secure.

Ships Move Out

As tensions mounted and restrictions were imposed around the Strait of Hormuz, between 36 and 38 Indian-flagged commercial vessels were either stranded in the Gulf region or operating near the strategic waterway. More than 1,100 Indian sailors were reported to be on board these ships.

Many of the vessels were carrying cargo linked to India's energy requirements and commercial supply chains, while others were awaiting clearance to transport essential goods for industrial and domestic consumption.

Government data indicates that since mid-March, around 23 to 25 Indian-flagged ships have successfully navigated out of the affected area. By the end of May, only about 13 Indian vessels were reportedly still operating near Gulf waters or around the Strait. Authorities are continuing high-priority efforts to ensure their safe passage.

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'No LPG Shortage'

Despite concerns over India's reliance on the Strait of Hormuz, the government has maintained that domestic LPG supplies remain unaffected. According to official statements from the Petroleum Ministry, the supply of cooking gas cylinders across the country continues without disruption.

To reduce dependence on imports through the route, domestic refineries have increased operations and are running at near full capacity. As a result, daily LPG production has reportedly risen to around 50,000 metric tonnes, meeting more than 60 per cent of national demand.

Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has assured consumers that there is no shortage of LPG cylinders in the country. He said gas supplies remain normal and urged citizens not to panic, stressing that the government is closely monitoring the situation and taking necessary measures to safeguard energy security.

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