Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, 15, earns India T20 call-up for Ireland, England tours.

His father rejects comparisons with cricket legends as premature.

Sooryavanshi aims to play all three formats, showcasing diverse skills.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India Debut: Teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is set to take the next big step in his rapidly rising career after earning a place in India's T20 squad. Following two remarkable IPL campaigns and a string of impressive performances for India's junior teams in international tournaments, the 15-year-old has been included for the upcoming tours of Ireland and England under newly-appointed captain Shreyas Iyer. As excitement surrounding the youngster continues to grow, comparisons with some of cricket's greatest names have inevitably surfaced.

However, Sooryavanshi's father, Sanjeev Suryavanshi, believes such discussions are premature at this stage of his son's journey.

Vaibhav's Father Rejects Comparisons With Cricket Greats

Given the age at which Sooryavanshi has broken into the national setup, many fans have drawn parallels with Sachin Tendulkar, who famously made his India debut as a teenager. Some have even mentioned legendary figures such as Sir Don Bradman while discussing the youngster's potential.

Speaking with NDTV, Sanjeev Suryavanshi urged caution and stressed that his son has a long way to go before being mentioned alongside the game's icons.

"Comparing Vaibhav to Sachin or Bradman is simply not right. Those legends performed at the highest level for an incredibly long time, delivering massive performances. Right now, Vaibhav is not even equal to the dust on their feet. These comparisons should not be made."

The remarks reflect the family's desire to keep expectations grounded despite the enormous attention surrounding one of Indian cricket's brightest young talents.

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Ambitions Extend Beyond T20 Cricket

While Sooryavanshi has gained widespread recognition for his explosive batting in T20 cricket, his father revealed that the youngster's ambitions are far broader.

"He wants to play all three (formats). Everyone has seen his explosive, fast-paced batting in the IPL, but he has also scored 332 runs in a single 50-over match. He loves red-ball cricket just as much."

The statement highlights a lesser-known aspect of Sooryavanshi's game. Although his aggressive approach has made headlines in franchise cricket, the teenager seems to have equal enthusiasm for longer formats.

Sooryavanshi first grabbed national attention after making his IPL debut for Rajasthan Royals in 2025. He announced himself in spectacular fashion by scoring a century in just his second appearance.

His rise continued on the junior international circuit, where he delivered consistent performances across multiple tournaments, including a century in the ICC Under-19 World Cup final. The youngster then enjoyed a remarkable IPL 2026 campaign, amassing 776 runs, claiming the Orange Cap and sweeping several individual honours.

Those performances ultimately earned him his maiden India call-up, with the next chapter of his promising career now set to begin on the international stage.