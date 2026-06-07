Opposition Slams Govt Over LPG Prices, Says Cylinders Cost Rs 89 More Since February

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Domestic LPG cylinder price increased by Rs 29, reaching Rs 942.

Opposition parties criticized the hike, citing household financial strain.

Opposition parties on Sunday criticised the Centre after the price of domestic LPG cylinders was increased by Rs 29, arguing that the move would add to the financial strain on households already dealing with rising living costs.

The latest revision has raised the price of a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder in Delhi to Rs 942 from Rs 913. The hike comes nearly three months after a Rs 60 increase announced in March amid rising global energy prices linked to tensions in the Middle East.

Kharge Questions Government's Fuel Policy

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the government of failing to shield consumers from rising fuel costs.

Read More: Domestic LPG Price Hiked By Rs 29 Per Cylinder From Today, Rate In Delhi Hits Rs 942

"The flames of rising domestic LPG prices are hell-bent on incinerating the kitchens of the common people!! In the last 4 months, the Modi government has hiked the prices of domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 89," Kharge said in a post on X.

He raised questions about the government's fuel diversification strategy, LPG availability in rural areas, and the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.

"In Parliament, Mr. Modi had made tall claims about Fuel Diversification from 41 countries due to the West Asia War. What happened to that? Why is there still a shortage of LPG in rural areas today? In 2025-26, 5.56 crore families under the Ujjwala scheme didn't get even one or a single Refill. Out of these, 3.30 crore didn't take even a single cylinder Refill. And this is even before the West Asia Crisis. Isn't this the result of the Modi government's loot?"

घरेलू LPG दामों में आग की लपटें आम जनता की रसोई को भस्म करने पर तुली हुई है !!



मोदी सरकार ने पिछले 4 महीनों में घरेलू LPG सिलेंडर के दामों में ₹89 की बढ़ोतरी की है।



हमारे 3 सवाल —



1️⃣ संसद में मोदी जी ने लंबी-चौड़े दावे किए थे कि वे West Asia War के चलते 41 देशों से Fuel… pic.twitter.com/xE7uzFFsq6 — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) June 7, 2026

Kharge also alleged that domestic LPG prices had risen significantly during the BJP-led government's tenure and accused the party of adopting a different stance on inflation compared to its position during the UPA years.

"Mr. Modi and BJP leaders used to raise a ruckus about inflation during the UPA era. Isn't it true that the Modi government has increased domestic LPG prices by ₹530 in 12 years? So why aren't BJP leaders sitting on the streets with cylinders now?" he asked.

Congress Revives 'Inflation Man Modi' Attack

The Congress also renewed its criticism of the government over inflation, reviving its "Inflation Man Modi" campaign.

In a post on X, the party said, "Inflation Man Modi' has cracked the whip again. Now the domestic gas cylinder has been made Rs 29 more expensive. Modi's formula is clear—extort from the public, fill the coffers of rich friends."

AAP, TMC Join Criticism

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said the latest increase would further burden families struggling with inflation.

"LPG cylinder prices have risen again. For the second time within three months, the domestic gas cylinder has been made more expensive," the party said in a post on X.

AAP noted that the price of a 14.2-kg cylinder had reached Rs 942 after the latest revision and alleged that the increase would further strain household budgets.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) also criticised the move, saying ordinary families were being forced to bear the impact of rising prices.

In a post on X, the party said the government was passing on the burden of global crises to consumers instead of insulating households from repeated price shocks.

Fuel Prices See Multiple Increases

The LPG price revision is the second in three months and comes amid broader increases in fuel costs.

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Besides LPG, petrol and diesel prices have risen by a cumulative Rs 7.5 per litre since mid-May, while compressed natural gas (CNG) prices have increased by around Rs 6 per kg during the same period.