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HomeSportsIPLChennai Weather Report For CSK vs LSG Match: Will Rain Interrupt IPL 2026 Clash?

Chennai Weather Report For CSK vs LSG Match: Will Rain Interrupt IPL 2026 Clash?

A late afternoon sea breeze from Marina Beach might provide slight relief during the second half of the match.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 10 May 2026 02:01 PM (IST)

Chennai Weather Report For CSK vs LSG Match: Will Rain Interrupt IPL 2026 Clash? As Chennai Super Kings (CSK) prepare to host the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for a high-stakes afternoon encounter on May 10, 2026, weather conditions at the MA Chidambaram Stadium are expected to be more of a test for the players' endurance than a threat to the game itself.

Cricket fans can expect a typical coastal summer afternoon in Chennai, with the primary challenge being the intense heat rather than the risk of rain.

Chennai Weather Update

Temperatures are expected to hover between 35°C and 38°C during the first innings. With humidity expected at around 65% to 73%, the "real feel" temperature will likely reach a grueling 42°C.

A late afternoon sea breeze from Marina Beach might provide slight relief during the second half of the match, though direct solar radiation will remain high for the first few hours.

Also on ABP Live | What If Rain Stops RCB vs MI IPL 2026 Clash? Here's Who Benefits From A Washout

Rain Probability: Will it Pour?

The probability of precipitation is currently rated at a marginal 10% to 20%. While May in Chennai can occasionally see short, localized thundershowers in the late afternoon, there are no major rain systems currently on the radar.

CSK vs LSG IPL 2026 match is highly unlikely to see significant delays or a reduction in overs. Even in the event of a brief shower, Chepauk's modern drainage system ensures a quick restart.

Pitch and Toss Factors

The dry heat is expected to keep the red-soil pitch firm, which should benefit spinners as the game progresses and the surface wears under the sun. As this is an afternoon fixture, dew will not be a factor, making it an even contest for both bowling units.

Toss strategy: Captains Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rishabh Pant may prefer to bat first to avoid fielding for 20 overs during the peak heat window.

Also on ABP Live | CSK's Message To Fans Amid Vijay's Oath-Taking Ceremony Goes Viral

Before You Go

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Published at : 10 May 2026 02:01 PM (IST)
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Chennai Chennai Rain Chennai Weather Update CSK Vs LSG IPL IPL 2026
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