What If Rain Stops RCB vs MI IPL 2026 Clash? Here's Who Benefits From A Washout

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rain concerns fans ahead of RCB vs MI IPL 2026 match in Raipur.

Washout would award one point each, hurting MI's playoff hopes.

RCB is better positioned even with a shared point.

RCB vs MI IPL 2026 Washout Scenario: Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians are gearing up for a high-stakes IPL 2026 showdown in Raipur, but weather concerns have added another layer of tension ahead of the blockbuster clash. With heavy rain in the city on the eve of the match, fans are anxiously tracking forecasts as two of Indian cricket’s biggest names, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, prepare to face off once again. While the contest promises massive entertainment on paper, a washout could dramatically impact the tight Playoffs race, especially for Mumbai.

What Happens If Rain Washes Out RCB vs MI?

Mumbai Indians currently find themselves in deep trouble on the IPL 2026 points table. Having managed only six points from 10 matches, the five-time champions are already hanging by a thread in the qualification race.

If rain forces the RCB vs MI match to be abandoned, both teams would receive one point each. That outcome would move MI to seven points, leaving them with a maximum possible tally of only 13 points even if they win all their remaining fixtures.

Historically, teams usually need around 16 points to comfortably qualify for the playoffs in a 10-team IPL format. While 14 points has occasionally been enough in certain seasons, finishing with 13 points would almost certainly leave Mumbai dependent on several unlikely results elsewhere.

In simple terms, a washout would hurt MI nearly as much as a defeat.

RCB Better Placed Despite Rain Threat

For Royal Challengers Bengaluru, however, the situation is very different. Even a shared point from a rain-affected fixture would strengthen RCB’s playoff position with 13 points (pushing them momentarily over Punjab Kings), with three games in hand.

The defending champions have remained among the stronger sides this season and are currently in a far more stable position compared to Mumbai.

Despite the concerns, the latest weather forecast for May 10 in Raipur suggests only minimal chances of rain during the day. Conditions are expected to improve significantly compared to the previous evening, raising hopes for a full and uninterrupted contest.

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