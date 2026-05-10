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HomeSportsIPLWhat If Rain Stops RCB vs MI IPL 2026 Clash? Here's Who Benefits From A Washout

What If Rain Stops RCB vs MI IPL 2026 Clash? Here's Who Benefits From A Washout

Rain in Raipur could have huge Playoff implications as a washout between RCB and MI may push Mumbai Indians to the brink of elimination.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 10 May 2026 12:34 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rain concerns fans ahead of RCB vs MI IPL 2026 match in Raipur.
  • Washout would award one point each, hurting MI's playoff hopes.
  • RCB is better positioned even with a shared point.

RCB vs MI IPL 2026 Washout Scenario: Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians are gearing up for a high-stakes IPL 2026 showdown in Raipur, but weather concerns have added another layer of tension ahead of the blockbuster clash. With heavy rain in the city on the eve of the match, fans are anxiously tracking forecasts as two of Indian cricket’s biggest names, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, prepare to face off once again. While the contest promises massive entertainment on paper, a washout could dramatically impact the tight Playoffs race, especially for Mumbai.

What Happens If Rain Washes Out RCB vs MI?

Mumbai Indians currently find themselves in deep trouble on the IPL 2026 points table. Having managed only six points from 10 matches, the five-time champions are already hanging by a thread in the qualification race.

If rain forces the RCB vs MI match to be abandoned, both teams would receive one point each. That outcome would move MI to seven points, leaving them with a maximum possible tally of only 13 points even if they win all their remaining fixtures.

Historically, teams usually need around 16 points to comfortably qualify for the playoffs in a 10-team IPL format. While 14 points has occasionally been enough in certain seasons, finishing with 13 points would almost certainly leave Mumbai dependent on several unlikely results elsewhere.

In simple terms, a washout would hurt MI nearly as much as a defeat.

RCB Better Placed Despite Rain Threat

For Royal Challengers Bengaluru, however, the situation is very different. Even a shared point from a rain-affected fixture would strengthen RCB’s playoff position with 13 points (pushing them momentarily over Punjab Kings), with three games in hand.

The defending champions have remained among the stronger sides this season and are currently in a far more stable position compared to Mumbai.

Despite the concerns, the latest weather forecast for May 10 in Raipur suggests only minimal chances of rain during the day. Conditions are expected to improve significantly compared to the previous evening, raising hopes for a full and uninterrupted contest.

Check Out: Rain To Play Spoilsport In RCB vs MI IPL 2026 Clash? Check Latest Weather Forecast

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What happens to the IPL 2026 points table if the RCB vs MI match is a washout?

If the match is abandoned due to rain, both Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians will receive one point each. This would move MI to seven points, with a maximum possible of 13 points.

How does a washout affect Mumbai Indians' playoff chances in IPL 2026?

A washout would significantly hurt Mumbai Indians' playoff hopes. Finishing with a maximum of 13 points would likely leave them dependent on other teams' results to qualify.

How does a washout impact Royal Challengers Bengaluru's playoff chances?

For Royal Challengers Bengaluru, a shared point from a washout would actually strengthen their playoff position. They would reach 13 points with games in hand.

What is the current situation for Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2026 points table?

Mumbai Indians are in a precarious position, having earned only six points from 10 matches. They are currently struggling in the race for playoff qualification.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 May 2026 12:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli ROHIT SHARMA RCB MI IPL
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