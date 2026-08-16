Hardik Pandya-CSK Trade Gains Support, Shivam Dube-To-MI Move Suggested

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hardik Pandya's IPL future sparks trade speculation from Mumbai.

Kris Srikkanth suggests CSK trade Shivam Dube for Pandya.

Srikkanth sees Pandya's all-round skills perfect for Chennai.

Doubts MI trade, Pandya unlikely to return Gujarat Titans.

Hardik Pandya's future in the Indian Premier League has become a major talking point in the off-season, with reports linking the India all-rounder with a move away from Mumbai Indians. Former India chief selector Kris Srikkanth has now weighed in on the speculation, suggesting Chennai Super Kings could even consider sending Shivam Dube to MI in a deal for Pandya.

Srikkanth Wants CSK To Trade Dube For Pandya

Pandya has reportedly emerged as a target for CSK, Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals following another difficult season with Mumbai Indians.

The all-rounder returned to MI ahead of the 2024 season and took over as captain, replacing Rohit Sharma. However, the franchise has struggled during his stint as skipper, missing the playoffs twice and finishing outside the top half of the table.

Discussing Pandya's situation on his YouTube channel Cheeky Cheeka, Srikkanth said CSK should be willing to part with Dube if it gives them a chance to acquire Pandya.

“If I were CSK, I'll happily send Shivam Dube to MI. I'll almost invite MI and plead with them to take Dube if I were CSK. But I doubt if MI will accept this trade as it'll be a fantastic move only for CSK.”

Srikkanth also questioned whether MI would agree to a deal that could strengthen one of their major rivals.

“Hardik will have unbelievable public support with CSK, unlike MI. But will MI do this and allow CSK to become stronger than them?”

Why Srikkanth Sees Pandya As A Perfect CSK Fit

Srikkanth believes Pandya could address several gaps in the CSK squad, particularly with his ability to contribute in multiple departments.

He highlighted Pandya's value as a middle-order batter and fast-bowling all-rounder, while also pointing to his leadership experience.

“Hardik will be a fantastic fit for CSK. He is the only all-in-one package that covers a middle-order batter, pacer and captain. He's among the only genuine all-rounders at the world level.”

Srikkanth also highlighted Pandya's role in successful campaigns for both Mumbai Indians and India, arguing that his experience could add considerable value to CSK.

He suggested a potential CSK top five featuring Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis and Pandya could give the franchise significant batting depth.

Srikkanth Rules Out Hardik's Gujarat Titans Return

Srikkanth also discussed the possibility of Pandya returning to Gujarat Titans, the franchise he captained in the first two IPL seasons before moving back to Mumbai Indians.

According to the former selector, a return to GT could be difficult because Shubman Gill is now the team's captain.

Srikkanth believes Pandya would also want a leadership role wherever he moves next, making a return to Gujarat complicated.

For now, Pandya's next IPL destination remains uncertain. With CSK, KKR and DC reportedly among the teams interested, his future could become one of the biggest talking points when the trade window gathers momentum.