WATCH: Arshdeep Singh’s Savage Reply To Paparazzi During Airport Exit With Samreen Kaur

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh and Samreen Kaur spotted at airport.

Arshdeep responded wittily to paparazzi requests for more photos.

Their relationship, long rumored, became Instagram official in July.

Arshdeep Singh Samreen Kaur Spotted At Airport: Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh found himself at the centre of a light-hearted paparazzi moment after being spotted at an airport with his girlfriend Samreen Kaur. The Punjab Kings pacer was seen making his way out of the airport alongside Kaur when photographers waiting outside approached the couple. Arshdeep briefly stopped as the paparazzi asked him to pose for pictures before continuing to walk.

The interaction soon turned amusing when the photographers continued requesting more photos.

Look at Arshdeep Singh and his girlfriend Samreen Kaur in a fun mood, walking hand in hand at Mumbai airport.



Arshdeep Singh was seen having fun with the paps and said, “Aa jaayegi bhai, do-do lakh ke phone hain, nikal jaayegi photo.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/rrnYEYzpGF — Sonu (@Cricket_live247) August 15, 2026

Arshdeep responded with a witty remark, suggesting that the cameras being used were more than capable of capturing pictures even while he was on the move.

Arshdeep’s Funny Response To Paparazzi

As the requests for photographs continued, Arshdeep quipped:

"Aa jaayegi bhai, do-do lakh ke phone hain, nikal jaayegi photo (Those are two-lakh-rupee phones, you'll get your photo),"

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The comment was another glimpse of Arshdeep’s relaxed side away from the cricket field.

Rather than stopping for an extended interaction, the fast bowler continued making his way out after briefly acknowledging the photographers.

Arshdeep has established himself as one of India's prominent left-arm pace options and has also been a key figure for PBKS in the IPL. Away from the pitch, however, this airport interaction showed a more informal side of the cricketer.

Arshdeep Spotted With Samreen Kaur

As mentioned, Arshdeep Singh was accompanied by actress and model Samreen Kaur.

Arshdeep and Samreen's relationship first sparked rumours after a cryptic Snapchat post showed the cricketer holding a mystery person’s hand. Fans soon noticed that the tattoo on the hand appeared similar to the latter’s.

The speculation grew during IPL 2026, when Samreen was spotted at PBKS matches and was also seen with Arshdeep during his travels.

Arshdeep eventually put the rumours to rest by making their relationship official on Instagram in July. Sharing a picture with Samreen, he captioned the post, "my person."