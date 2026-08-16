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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Arshdeep Singh’s Savage Reply To Paparazzi During Airport Exit With Samreen Kaur

WATCH: Arshdeep Singh’s Savage Reply To Paparazzi During Airport Exit With Samreen Kaur

Arshdeep Singh was spotted leaving an airport with Samreen Kaur and gave paparazzi a hilarious reply when they asked him to stop for pictures.

Written By : ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 16 Aug 2026 08:21 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh and Samreen Kaur spotted at airport.
  • Arshdeep responded wittily to paparazzi requests for more photos.
  • Their relationship, long rumored, became Instagram official in July.

Arshdeep Singh Samreen Kaur Spotted At Airport: Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh found himself at the centre of a light-hearted paparazzi moment after being spotted at an airport with his girlfriend Samreen Kaur. The Punjab Kings pacer was seen making his way out of the airport alongside Kaur when photographers waiting outside approached the couple. Arshdeep briefly stopped as the paparazzi asked him to pose for pictures before continuing to walk.

The interaction soon turned amusing when the photographers continued requesting more photos.

Arshdeep responded with a witty remark, suggesting that the cameras being used were more than capable of capturing pictures even while he was on the move.

Arshdeep’s Funny Response To Paparazzi

As the requests for photographs continued, Arshdeep quipped:

"Aa jaayegi bhai, do-do lakh ke phone hain, nikal jaayegi photo (Those are two-lakh-rupee phones, you'll get your photo),"

Read More: Bizarre Pakistan Blunder In FIH World Cup As Team Leaves Protective Gear Behind

The comment was another glimpse of Arshdeep’s relaxed side away from the cricket field.

Rather than stopping for an extended interaction, the fast bowler continued making his way out after briefly acknowledging the photographers.

Arshdeep has established himself as one of India's prominent left-arm pace options and has also been a key figure for PBKS in the IPL. Away from the pitch, however, this airport interaction showed a more informal side of the cricketer.

Arshdeep Spotted With Samreen Kaur

As mentioned, Arshdeep Singh was accompanied by actress and model Samreen Kaur. 

Arshdeep and Samreen's relationship first sparked rumours after a cryptic Snapchat post showed the cricketer holding a mystery person’s hand. Fans soon noticed that the tattoo on the hand appeared similar to the latter’s.

The speculation grew during IPL 2026, when Samreen was spotted at PBKS matches and was also seen with Arshdeep during his travels.

Arshdeep eventually put the rumours to rest by making their relationship official on Instagram in July. Sharing a picture with Samreen, he captioned the post, "my person."

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Arshdeep Singh seen with at the airport?

Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh was spotted at an airport with his girlfriend, Samreen Kaur. They were seen making their way out hand-in-hand.

What was Arshdeep Singh's funny comment to the paparazzi?

When paparazzi asked for more photos, Arshdeep quipped,

How did Arshdeep Singh make his relationship with Samreen Kaur official?

Arshdeep officially confirmed their relationship on Instagram in July. He shared a picture with Samreen, captioning the post

What is Samreen Kaur's profession?

Samreen Kaur, Arshdeep Singh's girlfriend, is an actress and model. She was also seen at PBKS matches, fueling relationship speculation.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 16 Aug 2026 08:20 AM (IST)
Tags :
PBKS Arshdeep Singh IPL Samreen Kaur
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