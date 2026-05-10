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HomeSportsCricketCSK's Message To Fans Amid Vijay's Oath-Taking Ceremony Goes Viral

CSK's Message To Fans Amid Vijay's Oath-Taking Ceremony Goes Viral

he franchise emphasized a focus on "Yellove," asking fans to ensure the energy remains strictly dedicated to the game.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 10 May 2026 11:17 AM (IST)

As Chennai gears up for a high-profile day on May 10, 2026, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have issued a formal advisory to their supporters ahead of their clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The match at Chepauk coincides with a historic political milestone in Tamil Nadu: Thalapathy Vijay, the actor-turned-politician and president of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), is set to take the oath as the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

Request for a Neutral Atmosphere

Recognizing the massive overlap between the "Yellow Army" and Vijay's "Thalapathy" fans, the CSK management has urged attendees to maintain a non-political environment inside the stadium. Through their official social media handles, CSK requested that "superfans" refrain from bringing any banners, flags, or hoardings related to political parties or individual political figures.

Also on ABP Live | IPL 2026: Will MS Dhoni Play CSK vs LSG Today? Here's What We Know So Far

The franchise emphasized a focus on "Yellove," asking fans to ensure the energy remains strictly dedicated to the game.

"Anbuden request our superfans to avoid bringing banners, flags, or hoardings associated with any political party/person and enjoy the game with full Yellove," CSK wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

A Dramatic Election

Vijay’s entry into the political arena culminated in his party, TVK, winning 108 out of 234 seats in the state assembly elections. After securing support from various allies to cross the majority mark, his swearing-in marks a significant shift in Tamil Nadu's political landscape.

A Must-Win for CSK

While the city celebrates a new leadership, the pressure is on for Ruturaj Gaikwad and his squad.

Playoff Race: Currently sitting in 6th place, CSK needs a victory against bottom-of-the-table LSG to keep their top-four ambitions alive.

Home Advantage: Despite an inconsistent season, the Kings will look to leverage the Chepauk crowd to bounce back from recent defeats.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has CSK issued an advisory to their fans?

CSK has advised fans to maintain a non-political atmosphere in the stadium on May 10, 2026, due to the coinciding event of Thalapathy Vijay's oath-taking as Chief Minister.

What are fans asked to refrain from bringing to the stadium?

Fans are requested to avoid bringing any banners, flags, or hoardings associated with political parties or individual political figures.

What is the significance of May 10, 2026, in Tamil Nadu?

May 10, 2026, marks the historic occasion of actor-turned-politician Thalapathy Vijay taking the oath as the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

What is CSK's current standing and why is the match against LSG important?

CSK is currently in 6th place and needs a win against LSG to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Published at : 10 May 2026 11:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
CSK Chennai Super Kings IPL IPL 2026 Tamil NAdu Vijay Oath Taking Ceremony
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