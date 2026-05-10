CSK's Message To Fans Amid Vijay's Oath-Taking Ceremony Goes Viral

As Chennai gears up for a high-profile day on May 10, 2026, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have issued a formal advisory to their supporters ahead of their clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The match at Chepauk coincides with a historic political milestone in Tamil Nadu: Thalapathy Vijay, the actor-turned-politician and president of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), is set to take the oath as the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

Request for a Neutral Atmosphere

Recognizing the massive overlap between the "Yellow Army" and Vijay's "Thalapathy" fans, the CSK management has urged attendees to maintain a non-political environment inside the stadium. Through their official social media handles, CSK requested that "superfans" refrain from bringing any banners, flags, or hoardings related to political parties or individual political figures.

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The franchise emphasized a focus on "Yellove," asking fans to ensure the energy remains strictly dedicated to the game.

"Anbuden request our superfans to avoid bringing banners, flags, or hoardings associated with any political party/person and enjoy the game with full Yellove," CSK wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

A special note for the fans coming to Anbuden tomorrow! 💛#AllYouNeedIsYellove pic.twitter.com/ZsT9r2Mtz7 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 9, 2026

A Dramatic Election

Vijay’s entry into the political arena culminated in his party, TVK, winning 108 out of 234 seats in the state assembly elections. After securing support from various allies to cross the majority mark, his swearing-in marks a significant shift in Tamil Nadu's political landscape.

A Must-Win for CSK

While the city celebrates a new leadership, the pressure is on for Ruturaj Gaikwad and his squad.

Playoff Race: Currently sitting in 6th place, CSK needs a victory against bottom-of-the-table LSG to keep their top-four ambitions alive.

Home Advantage: Despite an inconsistent season, the Kings will look to leverage the Chepauk crowd to bounce back from recent defeats.