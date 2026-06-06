Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketVaibhav Sooryavanshi Set To Break Sachin Tendulkar's Debut Record

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Set To Break Sachin Tendulkar's Debut Record

Sachin Tendulkar famously made his international debut against Pakistan in November 1989 at the raw age of 16 years and 205 days.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 06 Jun 2026 05:01 PM (IST)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has ushered in a monumental new era by handing a maiden senior national call-up to 15-year-old batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, officially named the teenage sensation in India's senior squads for the upcoming T20I tours of Ireland and England, as well as the 2026 Asian Games in Japan.

The announcement marks an immediate entry into the history books. By merely earning a spot in the touring party at his age, Sooryavanshi has broken a 36-year-old record previously held by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar to become the youngest player ever picked for the Indian men's national team.

Chasing Tendulkar’s Long-Standing Milestone

Sachin Tendulkar famously made his international debut against Pakistan in November 1989 at the raw age of 16 years and 205 days. For over three decades, that benchmark stood as the golden standard for precocious talent in Indian men's cricket.

Also Read | Suryakumar Yadav Breaks Silence After Shock T20I Captaincy Sacking

Now, with India scheduled to face Ireland in two T20Is in Belfast starting June 26, followed by a five-match T20I series in England, Sooryavanshi is fully poised to eclipse the Master Blaster.

The moment he takes the field in a senior international fixture, Bihar-born Vaibhav will officially claim the crown as the youngest men's cricketer to ever represent India. Beyond men's cricket, he is also on track to surpass women's team explosive opener Shafali Verma, who debuted internationally at 15 years and 283 days.

Record-Breaking IPL 2026 Campaign

Sooryavanshi’s rapid ascension isn’t just a gamble on raw potential; it is a direct reward for absolute, unadulterated dominance on the grandest domestic stage. Playing as an opener for the Rajasthan Royals, the youngster put together a historic IPL 2026 season that left selectors with no choice but to pick him.

The teenage phenom completely re-engineered modern T20 batting metrics over the course of the tournament:

Orange Cap Winner: He finished at the absolute peak of the tournament's scoring charts, amassing a monumental 776 runs.

Unparalleled Strike Rate: He maintained a blistering, fear-free scoring clip of 237.30, systematically dismantling elite international bowling attacks.

Six-Hitting Mastery: He captured the single-season record by launching a massive 72 sixes, cleanly eclipsing long-standing historical milestones.

Award Clean Sweep: His historic exploits earned him an unprecedented post-season haul, including the tournament's Most Valuable Player (MVP), Emerging Player of the Season, and Super Striker awards.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is a 15-year-old batting prodigy who has received his first senior national call-up for the Indian cricket team. He was selected for T20I tours and the 2026 Asian Games.

What record did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi break with his selection?

He broke Sachin Tendulkar's 36-year-old record, becoming the youngest player ever picked for the Indian men's national team. Tendulkar was 16 years and 205 days at his debut.

What were Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's major achievements in IPL 2026?

Playing for the Rajasthan Royals, he won the Orange Cap with 776 runs and hit a record 72 sixes. He also earned MVP, Emerging Player, and Super Striker awards.

Published at : 06 Jun 2026 04:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sachin Tendulkar India Vs Ireland INDIA VS ENGLAND Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Set To Break Sachin Tendulkar's Debut Record
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Set To Break Sachin Tendulkar's Debut Record
Cricket
Suryakumar Yadav Breaks Silence After Shock T20I Captaincy Sacking
Suryakumar Yadav Breaks Silence After Shock T20I Captaincy Sacking
Cricket
Ajit Agarkar Provides Official Update On Virat Kohli's Return
Ajit Agarkar Provides Official Update On Virat Kohli's Return
Cricket
Rajat Patidar Snubbed By BCCI: Fans Outraged As Twin IPL Champion Misses India Selection Again
Rajat Patidar Snubbed By BCCI: Fans Outraged As Twin IPL Champion Misses India Selection Again
Advertisement

Videos

Economy News: PM Modi Chairs Key Economic Advisory Council Meeting Amid Global Uncertainty
Global Tensions: Rubio's Remarks on Mojtaba Khamenei Spark Fresh Debate Over Iran's Influence
World Affairs: Iran Rejects Trump Meeting Speculation, Signals Tough Stance on Frozen Assets
Breaking: Shreyas Iyer Named India’s T20 Captain, Vaibhav Suryavanshi Earns Maiden National Call-Up
Breaking: Khan Sir Back in the Spotlight Amid Patna Firing Probe
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget