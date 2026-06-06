Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Set To Break Sachin Tendulkar's Debut Record

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has ushered in a monumental new era by handing a maiden senior national call-up to 15-year-old batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, officially named the teenage sensation in India's senior squads for the upcoming T20I tours of Ireland and England, as well as the 2026 Asian Games in Japan.

The announcement marks an immediate entry into the history books. By merely earning a spot in the touring party at his age, Sooryavanshi has broken a 36-year-old record previously held by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar to become the youngest player ever picked for the Indian men's national team.

Chasing Tendulkar’s Long-Standing Milestone

Sachin Tendulkar famously made his international debut against Pakistan in November 1989 at the raw age of 16 years and 205 days. For over three decades, that benchmark stood as the golden standard for precocious talent in Indian men's cricket.

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Now, with India scheduled to face Ireland in two T20Is in Belfast starting June 26, followed by a five-match T20I series in England, Sooryavanshi is fully poised to eclipse the Master Blaster.

The moment he takes the field in a senior international fixture, Bihar-born Vaibhav will officially claim the crown as the youngest men's cricketer to ever represent India. Beyond men's cricket, he is also on track to surpass women's team explosive opener Shafali Verma, who debuted internationally at 15 years and 283 days.

Record-Breaking IPL 2026 Campaign

Sooryavanshi’s rapid ascension isn’t just a gamble on raw potential; it is a direct reward for absolute, unadulterated dominance on the grandest domestic stage. Playing as an opener for the Rajasthan Royals, the youngster put together a historic IPL 2026 season that left selectors with no choice but to pick him.

The teenage phenom completely re-engineered modern T20 batting metrics over the course of the tournament:

Orange Cap Winner: He finished at the absolute peak of the tournament's scoring charts, amassing a monumental 776 runs.

Unparalleled Strike Rate: He maintained a blistering, fear-free scoring clip of 237.30, systematically dismantling elite international bowling attacks.

Six-Hitting Mastery: He captured the single-season record by launching a massive 72 sixes, cleanly eclipsing long-standing historical milestones.

Award Clean Sweep: His historic exploits earned him an unprecedented post-season haul, including the tournament's Most Valuable Player (MVP), Emerging Player of the Season, and Super Striker awards.