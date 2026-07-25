Ishan Kishan Shines As India Beat Zimbabwe By 90 Runs, Clinch T20I Series

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India secured series 2-0 with 90-run victory.

Ishan Kishan (81), Tilak Varma (60*) powered India's 219.

Zimbabwe managed 129 runs; Sharma claimed three wickets.

Captain Shreyas Iyer achieved first T20I series win.

Zimbabwe vs India Highlights: India wrapped up the three-match T20I series with a commanding 90-run victory over Zimbabwe in the second match at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday. A fluent innings from Ishan Kishan, a late assault by Tilak Varma and a disciplined bowling display helped India take an unassailable 2-0 lead. The win also gave Shreyas Iyer his first T20I series victory as India's captain.

Before the match, both teams wore black armbands in memory of former Zimbabwe Cricket Board vice-chairman Sylvester Matshaka, who passed away on July 24 following a short illness.

Ishan Kishan And Tilak Varma Lift India To 219

Zimbabwe won the toss and chose to bowl first, but India quickly took control through an aggressive batting display.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi provided a brisk start with 20 from only nine deliveries before Shreyas Iyer added 25 from 20 balls to keep the momentum going.

The innings gathered pace through Ishan Kishan, who produced his best knock of the series. The left-hander struck 81 from 44 balls, hitting nine fours and two sixes while anchoring India's innings.

Tilak Varma then finished the innings strongly with an unbeaten 60 from only 29 deliveries. His innings included five boundaries and three sixes as he shared a 94-run partnership with Kishan for the fourth wicket.

India finished with 219 for five, their highest total of the series and one that immediately placed Zimbabwe under pressure.

Zimbabwe Lose Momentum After Bright Start

Zimbabwe needed a fast start and Brian Bennett provided exactly that.

The opener attacked India's new-ball bowlers, scoring 32 from 19 deliveries with three fours and three sixes. Tadiwanashe Marumani added 24 before India's bowlers wrestled back control.

Once Bennett departed, Zimbabwe struggled to build partnerships. Ryan Burl scored 20, but no other batter managed to produce a meaningful contribution as wickets continued to fall.

The hosts were eventually dismissed for 129 in 17.5 overs, handing India a comfortable victory with more than two overs remaining.

Indian Bowlers Complete Dominant Victory

India's bowlers backed up the batting effort with an organised performance.

Abhishek Sharma proved highly effective after coming into the attack, finishing with three wickets for 17 runs from 2.5 overs. His spell removed the lower order and ended Zimbabwe's hopes of a comeback.

Debutant Yash Thakur enjoyed an encouraging first appearance in international cricket. The right-arm seamer claimed two wickets while conceding 30 runs from his four overs.

Prince Yadav also picked up two wickets and gave away only 10 runs, while Ravi Bishnoi maintained control through the middle overs with figures of one for 20.

India's disciplined bowling ensured Zimbabwe never recovered after losing early wickets.

India Eye Series Sweep

The victory gives India a 2-0 lead and secures the series with one match remaining.

Shreyas Iyer has now registered his first T20I series win as India's captain, while the performances of Kishan, Tilak Varma and several young bowlers provide encouraging signs ahead of the team's upcoming assignments.

The third and final T20I will be played at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday, with India aiming to complete a clean sweep.