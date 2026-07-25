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English NewsSportsCricketTrolls Demand Resignation Of Gautam Gambhir After Dharmendra Pradhan Steps Down - Check Posts

Trolls Demand Resignation Of Gautam Gambhir After Dharmendra Pradhan Steps Down - Check Posts

Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation: Calls for Gautam Gambhir's resignation seen on social media after Dharmendra Pradhan stepped down as Union Education Minister. Here's why it gained momentum. Check all viral posts.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 25 Jul 2026 08:11 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • This remains social media humor; no official demands exist.

Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation sparked an unexpected reaction from cricket fans on social media. While the development was political, many users turned their attention to Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir, sharing memes and jokes following India's recent poor results. The posts linked two unrelated events, with several users humorously calling for Gambhir's resignation.

Gautam Gambhir Becomes Meme Material

Soon after Dharmendra Pradhan announced his resignation, several social media users began posting jokes involving Gautam Gambhir. The posts were largely humorous and drew comparisons between the minister's exit and India's recent performances under Gambhir.

Some users shared edited images, while others tagged Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke and jokingly suggested that Gambhir should be the next person to resign.

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Recent Results Behind The Online Jokes

The memes followed India's difficult run in bilateral cricket. India lost the T20I series against Ireland 2-0, suffered a 4-0 defeat in England, and then lost the ODI series 2-1.

Gambhir remains India's head coach, but those results have invited criticism from sections of fans despite India winning the Champions Trophy and the T20 World Cup during his tenure.

India are currently playing Zimbabwe under stand-in coach VVS Laxman after Gambhir was rested for the tour. Following India's win in the opening T20I, some users jokingly claimed the result came because Gambhir was absent.

There has been no indication from the BCCI that Gambhir's position is under review. The posts remain social media humour rather than any organised campaign or official demand for his resignation.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has the BCCI made any statements regarding Gautam Gambhir's coaching position?

The BCCI has not indicated that Gautam Gambhir's position as head coach is under review. The social media posts are considered humor rather than an organized protest.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Jul 2026 08:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
X Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation Zimbabwe Vs India T20I Live Gautam Gambhir Resignation
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