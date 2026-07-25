The BCCI has not indicated that Gautam Gambhir's position as head coach is under review. The social media posts are considered humor rather than an organized protest.
Trolls Demand Resignation Of Gautam Gambhir After Dharmendra Pradhan Steps Down - Check Posts
Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation: Calls for Gautam Gambhir's resignation seen on social media after Dharmendra Pradhan stepped down as Union Education Minister. Here's why it gained momentum. Check all viral posts.
- This remains social media humor; no official demands exist.
Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation sparked an unexpected reaction from cricket fans on social media. While the development was political, many users turned their attention to Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir, sharing memes and jokes following India's recent poor results. The posts linked two unrelated events, with several users humorously calling for Gambhir's resignation.
Gautam Gambhir Becomes Meme Material
Soon after Dharmendra Pradhan announced his resignation, several social media users began posting jokes involving Gautam Gambhir. The posts were largely humorous and drew comparisons between the minister's exit and India's recent performances under Gambhir.
Some users shared edited images, while others tagged Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke and jokingly suggested that Gambhir should be the next person to resign.
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Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned. pic.twitter.com/Ne2s3DMB50— TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) July 25, 2026
🚨 FAN PROTESTS GROW AGAINST GAMBHIR 🚨— CreaseBuzz (@CreaseBuzz) July 25, 2026
Growing frustration over Team India's recent performances has sparked fresh online campaigns and fan protests demanding Gautam Gambhir step down as head coach! 🇮🇳🏏🔥 pic.twitter.com/KlXfpDb364
.@abhijeet_dipke ab gautam gambhir ka bhi resignation maang le mai bhi aata hu jantar mantar— Pushkar (@Musafirr_hu_yar) July 25, 2026
Nitin Gadkari and Gautam Gambhir rn.😭#DharmendraPardhan Resigns. pic.twitter.com/HEwNbmZwBP— Virus (@virusbiryani_) July 25, 2026
Gautam Gambhir it's done bro pic.twitter.com/pVI8q8fKzO— Kusha Sharma (@Kushacritic) July 25, 2026
Ab toh sharam kar le Gautam Gambhir pic.twitter.com/gmRuZ1HqQG— Kartik Sharma (@KartikSharmaFC) July 25, 2026
Gautam Gambhir 😸👀 https://t.co/AxKb8soEUZ pic.twitter.com/76QK6j65Qi— Sachya (@sachya2002) July 25, 2026
Ab resignation aa gaya hai toh asli protest shuru karein?#CJP #dharmendrapradharesign pic.twitter.com/GmC7Ze5S5e— Tigerexch.ai (@Tigerexch_ai) July 25, 2026
After Dharmendra Pradhan resign— Charvi Vyas (@4Vvyas) July 25, 2026
ICT fans are now asking for Gautam Gambhir resignations too pic.twitter.com/ISY2C1EqFv
Recent Results Behind The Online Jokes
The memes followed India's difficult run in bilateral cricket. India lost the T20I series against Ireland 2-0, suffered a 4-0 defeat in England, and then lost the ODI series 2-1.
Gambhir remains India's head coach, but those results have invited criticism from sections of fans despite India winning the Champions Trophy and the T20 World Cup during his tenure.
India are currently playing Zimbabwe under stand-in coach VVS Laxman after Gambhir was rested for the tour. Following India's win in the opening T20I, some users jokingly claimed the result came because Gambhir was absent.
There has been no indication from the BCCI that Gambhir's position is under review. The posts remain social media humour rather than any organised campaign or official demand for his resignation.