Hardik Pandya's Recovery Takes Major Turn Ahead Of World Cup 2027

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hardik Pandya resumed training, targeting 2027 ODI World Cup.

BCCI carefully managing workload, prioritising 50-over format.

Rehabilitation program includes 12 overs, specific for 50-over demands.

India seeks backup all-rounders; Pandya's fitness remains crucial.

Hardik Pandya Injury Update: Hardik Pandya has resumed training under a customised rehabilitation programme at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru after missing India's recent white-ball tour of England. While his recovery suffered minor setbacks, board officials remain confident that the all-rounder will be fully fit for the 2027 ODI World Cup, which has become the team's long-term priority.

BCCI Is Managing Hardik's Workload Carefully

Pandya has not played a competitive match since the end of IPL 2026 after being ruled out of India's white-ball series in England.

According to a report by RevSportz, the BCCI has designed a specific fitness programme to help the seam-bowling all-rounder return without risking another injury. Given his history, the board is taking a cautious approach rather than rushing him back into bilateral cricket.

A BCCI source told RevSportz that the management is planning every stage of Pandya's comeback with the 2027 ODI World Cup firmly in mind.

"The focus is on the 2027 (ODI) World Cup, where it would be imperative to have a fully fit Hardik."

The source added that bilateral white-ball series are not the priority at this stage.

"Given his injury record, bilateral white-ball series is not a priority for him at the moment. Also, for the next one year, in the lead-up to the World Cup, he would be used mostly in the 50-over format."

The board believes careful workload management gives Pandya the best chance of remaining available for major ICC events.

Recovery Programme Tailored Around ODI Cricket

The report states that Pandya's rehabilitation briefly encountered setbacks but has since returned to schedule.

The BCCI source said the all-rounder is progressing well and remains on course to regain full fitness.

"Hardik's recovery had a few hiccups, but it's absolutely fine now. He has been working on a specific programme, and everyone is pretty confident about having him in top shape at the World Cup."

Pandya's training has been built around the demands of 50-over cricket rather than T20s.

He is reportedly bowling around 12 overs during training sessions, split into shorter spells that mirror match conditions. The workload is designed to improve endurance while reducing injury risk.

His batting sessions have also been adjusted with South African conditions in mind. Reports suggest Pandya has been practising on concrete surfaces using a plastic ball to prepare for the extra pace and bounce expected during the 2027 World Cup.

India Continues Search For A Backup All-Rounder

While Pandya remains India's first-choice pace-bowling all-rounder, the selectors are continuing to search for reliable backup options.

Shivam Dube has received opportunities across recent series but is yet to cement his place in the ODI setup.

Nitish Kumar Reddy remains highly rated but is currently recovering from injury, while Suryansh Shedge is still developing at the international level.

India's management believes Pandya remains difficult to replace because of his ability to contribute in all three departments. His fitness over the next 18 months is therefore expected to play a major role in India's preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup.