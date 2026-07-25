WATCH: Tim David Reignites 'Chucking' Row Around Pakistan's Usman Tariq

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tim David questioned Usman Tariq's bowling action after dismissal.

David questioned action; umpires upheld wicket, Phoenix won.

Tariq's action, previously questioned, consistently cleared by officials.

His action stems from natural hypermobility, cleared by authorities.

The Hundred: Australia batter Tim David became the latest player to question Usman Tariq's bowling action during a match. The incident took place in The Hundred clash between Trent Rockets and Birmingham Phoenix at Edgbaston, where David reacted immediately after being dismissed by the Pakistan mystery spinner. The moment has once again brought Tariq's unusual bowling action into focus despite him being cleared through official testing.

Tim David Reacts Immediately After His Dismissal

The incident came during the fourth match of The Hundred season between Trent Rockets and Birmingham Phoenix at Edgbaston.

David edged a full delivery from Usman Tariq behind to the wicketkeeper and was given out. Before leaving the field, he gestured towards the striker's end umpire, suggesting the delivery should have been called a no-ball because of the bowler's action.

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The Australian briefly looked towards the officials before accepting the decision and walking back. The umpires did not raise any concerns, and the wicket stood without further review.

The dismissal proved important as Birmingham Phoenix went on to defend their total and register a 10-run victory.

Tariq's Bowling Action Remains Under Scrutiny

David is not the first batter to question Tariq's action during a match.

Earlier this year, Australia all-rounder Cameron Green appeared to imitate a throwing motion after being dismissed by the Pakistan spinner during a T20I. England batter Tom Banton has also raised similar concerns while facing Tariq in franchise cricket.

The Pakistan spinner's action has attracted attention because of his unusual release and the visible bend in his bowling arm. However, cricket authorities have repeatedly cleared his action after official assessments.

Tariq has maintained that his action is the result of natural hypermobility in his elbow rather than an illegal extension. He has undergone multiple biomechanical tests in Pakistan and has remained within the ICC's permitted limits.

Those clearances have allowed him to continue playing around the world. The mystery spinner was recently signed by Trinbago Knight Riders for the upcoming Caribbean Premier League after another successful season in franchise cricket.

While questions continue to surface whenever batters react on the field, match officials have consistently backed the testing process, allowing Tariq to continue bowling without restrictions.