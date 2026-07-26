India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsTwo Detained In Panaji Over 'Support' For Jailed Activist Umar Khalid

Two Detained In Panaji Over 'Support' For Jailed Activist Umar Khalid

A senior police officer present at the protest site took Danish into custody after he refused to disclose his identity.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 26 Jul 2026 08:59 AM (IST)

Panaji: Police have detained two youths in Panaji for allegedly expressing support for jailed student activist Umar Khalid during celebrations over the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, officials said.

Khalid has been arrested in a case related to riots in northeast Delhi in 2020.

A group was on Saturday celebrating Pradhan's resignation -- which followed nationwide protests spearheaded by the Cockroach Janta Party on the NEET paper leak issue -- at Azad Maidan here when a youth, identified as Danish, displayed a placard in support of Khalid.

When questioned by the media, the youth said he supported the cause of Khalid's release from prison.

A senior police officer present at the protest site took Danish into custody after he refused to disclose his identity.

Following the youth's detention, those who had gathered at Azad Maidan marched to the Police Headquarters demanding his release.

While the group continued shouting slogans in favour of Danish, police detained another person, Sudin Dalvi, when he too allegedly expressed support for Khalid and started misbehaving with the mediapersons, an official said.

A First Information Report (FIR) would be registered against them, the police official added.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leaders protested outside the Panaji police station demanding stringent action against both the accused.

BJYM Goa president Tushar Kelkar demanded that the police register a case of non-bailable offences against them for supporting an "anti-national". 

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

Delhi Violence Case: Police Register 15 FIRs, Identify Over 2,000 Suspects Amid Probe

Published at : 26 Jul 2026 08:59 AM (IST)
Tags :
Goa Umar Khalid Panaji
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Two Detained In Panaji Over 'Support' For Jailed Activist Umar Khalid
Two Detained In Panaji Over 'Support' For Jailed Activist Umar Khalid
India
Tej Pratap Yadav Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody After Arrest In Patna Student Protest
Tej Pratap Yadav Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody After Arrest In Patna Student Protest
World
1 Dead, 16 Injured After Vehicle Ploughs Into Crowd At Berlin Pride Event; Massive Hunt Launched
1 Dead, 16 Injured After Vehicle Ploughs Into Crowd At Berlin Pride Event
India
Youth More Important Than Any Position: Amit Shah After Pradhan Quits Amid NEET Row
Youth More Important Than Any Position: Amit Shah After Pradhan Quits Amid NEET Row
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Violence Case: Police Register 15 FIRs, Identify Over 2,000 Suspects Amid Probe
Delhi Metro Update: Entry and Exit Shut at 18 Stations Amid Student Protest
Student Protest: Delhi Tightens Security at Jantar Mantar as Weekend Crowd Expected
Education Crisis: Rahul Gandhi Calls for Dharmendra Pradhan’s Removal, Accountability and PM Modi’s Apology
Delhi Police Action: Delhi Police Identifies Over 2,000 Suspected Miscreants Amid Jantar Mantar Protest
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget