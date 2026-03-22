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HomeSportsCricketTeam India Cricket Schedule 2026: Confirmed Series, Dates & Venues

Team India Cricket Schedule 2026: Confirmed Series, Dates & Venues

Team India Cricket Schedule 2026: From the new Test venue in Chandigarh to the historic gates of Lord's, Team India's 2026 schedule is officially set. See the full list of confirmed matches and venues.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 22 Mar 2026 12:39 PM (IST)
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Team India Cricket Schedule 2026: Following a historic T20 World Cup title defense on home soil, the Indian Men’s Cricket Team is set for a packed international calendar. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially confirmed several high-profile series for the post-IPL 2026 window, including historic trips to Belfast and a marquee white-ball tour of England.

Here is the definitive list of confirmed international fixtures for Team India in 2026.

Afghanistan Tour of India (June 2026)

India will host Afghanistan for a multi-format series immediately following the IPL. This marks Afghanistan's first Test on Indian soil since 2018.

One-off Test: June 6 – June 10 at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh (9:30 AM IST)

1st ODI: June 14 at HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala (1:30 PM IST)

2nd ODI: June 17 at Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow (1:30 PM IST)

3rd ODI: June 20 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai (1:30 PM IST)

India Tour of Ireland (June 2026)

In a historic move, the reigning T20 World Champions will travel to Belfast for the first time since 2007 for a short two-match sprint.

1st T20I: June 26 at Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast (7:30 PM IST)

2nd T20I: June 28 at Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast (7:30 PM IST)

India Tour of England (July 2026)

The centerpiece of the European summer features eight white-ball matches across England's most iconic cricket cathedrals.

1st T20I: July 1 at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

2nd T20I: July 4 at Old Trafford, Manchester

3rd T20I: July 7 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham

4th T20I: July 9 at Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol

5th T20I: July 11 at The Ageas Bowl, Southampton

1st ODI: July 14 at Edgbaston, Birmingham

2nd ODI: July 16 at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

3rd ODI: July 19 at Lord's Cricket Ground, London

Major Upcoming Tournaments (Confirmed Windows)

While exact daily schedules are pending for the late-year tours, the BCCI and ICC have confirmed the following windows for the 2026 season:

IPL 2026: March 28 – Late May (Opening match: RCB vs SRH in Bengaluru)

Asian Games 2026: September 19 – October 4 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan (India to defend Gold Medal)

India Tour of Sri Lanka: August 2026 (2 Test matches confirmed as part of WTC 2025-27 cycle)

India Tour of New Zealand: October – November 2026 (2 Tests, 3 ODIs, 5 T20Is)

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Frequently Asked Questions

What international series will the Indian Men's Cricket Team play after the IPL 2026?

India will host Afghanistan for a Test and ODIs, then tour Ireland for T20Is, followed by a white-ball series in England.

When is the Indian Men's Cricket Team touring Ireland?

The team will travel to Belfast for a two-match T20I series in late June 2026.

How many white-ball matches will India play in England?

India is scheduled to play five T20 Internationals and three One Day Internationals against England in July 2026.

What is the confirmed schedule for the Afghanistan tour of India in June 2026?

The tour includes a one-off Test in New Chandigarh followed by three ODIs in Dharamshala, Lucknow, and Chennai.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Mar 2026 12:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
WTC IND Vs IRE India Tour Of Ireland IND VS AFG India Tour Of England IND VS ENG Team India Cricket Schedule 2026
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