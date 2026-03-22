Team India Cricket Schedule 2026: Confirmed Series, Dates & Venues

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Team India Cricket Schedule 2026: Following a historic T20 World Cup title defense on home soil, the Indian Men’s Cricket Team is set for a packed international calendar. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially confirmed several high-profile series for the post-IPL 2026 window, including historic trips to Belfast and a marquee white-ball tour of England.

Here is the definitive list of confirmed international fixtures for Team India in 2026.

Afghanistan Tour of India (June 2026)

India will host Afghanistan for a multi-format series immediately following the IPL. This marks Afghanistan's first Test on Indian soil since 2018.

One-off Test: June 6 – June 10 at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh (9:30 AM IST)

1st ODI: June 14 at HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala (1:30 PM IST)

2nd ODI: June 17 at Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow (1:30 PM IST)

3rd ODI: June 20 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai (1:30 PM IST)

India Tour of Ireland (June 2026)

In a historic move, the reigning T20 World Champions will travel to Belfast for the first time since 2007 for a short two-match sprint.

1st T20I: June 26 at Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast (7:30 PM IST)

2nd T20I: June 28 at Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast (7:30 PM IST)

India Tour of England (July 2026)

The centerpiece of the European summer features eight white-ball matches across England's most iconic cricket cathedrals.

1st T20I: July 1 at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

2nd T20I: July 4 at Old Trafford, Manchester

3rd T20I: July 7 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham

4th T20I: July 9 at Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol

5th T20I: July 11 at The Ageas Bowl, Southampton

1st ODI: July 14 at Edgbaston, Birmingham

2nd ODI: July 16 at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

3rd ODI: July 19 at Lord's Cricket Ground, London

Major Upcoming Tournaments (Confirmed Windows)

While exact daily schedules are pending for the late-year tours, the BCCI and ICC have confirmed the following windows for the 2026 season:

IPL 2026: March 28 – Late May (Opening match: RCB vs SRH in Bengaluru)

Asian Games 2026: September 19 – October 4 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan (India to defend Gold Medal)

India Tour of Sri Lanka: August 2026 (2 Test matches confirmed as part of WTC 2025-27 cycle)

India Tour of New Zealand: October – November 2026 (2 Tests, 3 ODIs, 5 T20Is)