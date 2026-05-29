Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Deputy CM praises Siddaramaiah's journey from village to CM.

Siddaramaiah's career proves determination shapes lasting legacy.

Leader championed social justice, welfare, and the marginalized.

Shivakumar values Siddaramaiah's guidance in Congress leadership.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar paid glowing tribute to senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah, describing his political rise as an example of how determination and commitment can shape a lasting legacy. Reflecting on Siddaramaiah’s long public life, Shivakumar said his journey from a small village in Mysuru district to becoming Karnataka’s longest-serving Chief Minister demonstrated the power of perseverance and social commitment.

In a detailed message honouring Siddaramaiah’s contribution to public life, Shivakumar said opportunities, not blessings or curses, define an individual’s destiny, and Siddaramaiah’s career stood as proof of that belief.

According to Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah emerged through political struggle and gradually established himself as one of Karnataka’s strongest voices for social justice and welfare-oriented governance.

Shivakumar Praises Siddaramaiah’s Political Legacy

Highlighting Siddaramaiah’s decades-long political career, Shivakumar described him as a leader who consistently stood for the poor and marginalised sections of society. He said Siddaramaiah’s tenure as Chief Minister left a deep impact on Karnataka’s political landscape and secured his place among the state’s most influential leaders.

Shivakumar noted that Siddaramaiah’s fifty years of political experience had shaped several people-centric welfare initiatives and developmental programmes that contributed significantly to Karnataka’s progress. He said many of those schemes would continue to be remembered as defining milestones in the state’s development journey.

God does not give boons or curses. He only gives opportunities. What truly matters is what we make of those opportunities.



Shri Siddaramaiah avaru’s life is one of the finest reflections of this thought. From a humble village in Mysuru to leading Karnataka as Chief Minister, his… https://t.co/cWZy9eQ48o — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) May 29, 2026

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Congress Partnership Built On Trust And Guidance

Recalling their political association within the Congress party, Shivakumar said Siddaramaiah had stood firmly beside him since he took charge as Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President in 2020.

He credited the veteran leader for offering continuous guidance and support while the party strengthened its organisational structure across Karnataka.

“It has been my fortune to receive his guidance both during his administration as a minister and while serving alongside him as Deputy Chief Minister,” Shivakumar noted.

He added that Siddaramaiah’s political experience and leadership had played a major role in shaping the Congress party’s direction in the state.

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‘Walk Together To Go Far,’ Says Shivakumar

Shivakumar also reflected on Siddaramaiah’s broader contribution to Karnataka’s welfare and unity, expressing hope that his wisdom would continue to inspire collective political efforts even after stepping down from office.

Reiterating his belief that life offers opportunities rather than guaranteed blessings or setbacks, Shivakumar said Siddaramaiah’s journey perfectly illustrated how persistence and dedication to public service can elevate an individual from humble beginnings to the state’s highest office.

He further described Siddaramaiah as a pillar of strength within the Congress, praising his ability to work collectively and connect the party’s vision with ordinary citizens.

Reflecting on their partnership, Shivakumar said serving alongside Siddaramaiah had been both a privilege and a learning experience.

Quoting the proverb, “If you want to walk fast, walk alone. If you want to walk far, walk together,” Shivakumar concluded by affirming his commitment to continue working collectively for Karnataka’s future while drawing inspiration from Siddaramaiah’s leadership and example.