Anushka Sharma Wears Special Prayer Ring During Virat Kohli's IPL Game - See Pics

During IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) in Dharamshala, the spotlight frequently shifted from the pitch to the stands. Anushka Sharma turned heads in a chic floral French blouse, but eagle-eyed fans were captivated by a distinct, turquoise-colored gadget wrapped around her finger.

As the match intensified, the actress was seen repeatedly pressing a small button on the accessory while deep in prayer. The viral gadget has sparked immense curiosity online, prompting many to wonder about its purpose.

Here's a breakdown explaining Anushka Sharma’s viral "prayer ring" and the deep spiritual lifestyle behind it:

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After stepping away from films, Anushka Sharma’s lifestyle seems to have changed noticeably.



Anushka and Virat Kohli tied the knot in 2017, and Anushka’s last film appearance was in 2018. Since then, she has largely stayed away from the film industry spotlight.



These days, fans… pic.twitter.com/pE77K4unsc — Bharat Mata ke Sewak (@CountryGulshan) May 27, 2026

Decoding the Accessory: What is a Digital Tally Counter?

The unique ring on Anushka's finger is a digital "naam jaap" (mantra) tally counter, often referred to as a digital prayer ring.

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How It Works: Rather than being a piece of high-end luxury jewelry, this gadget is a practical, modern alternative to traditional physical prayer beads (a mala). It is designed with a miniature LCD screen and a simple clicker button. Every time a devotee completes the repetition of a sacred mantra or a deity's name, they press the button to seamlessly advance the numerical count.

The actress paired the device with an elegant luxury watch and premium gold bracelets, but the digital counter itself is highly affordable. Similar electronic chanting rings are widely available across e-commerce platforms like Amazon, retailing anywhere between ₹399 and ₹999.

Vrindavan and "Naam Jaap"

Anushka’s choice to use the chanting counter in the stadium reflects a massive lifestyle shift that she and Virat Kohli have embraced over the last few years. The power couple has transitioned into a highly spiritual way of living, becoming devoted followers of the revered spiritual leader Sri Premanand Ji Maharaj, who is based in Vrindavan.

During an earlier visit to the Vrindavan ashram, the couple had explicitly conversed with the saint regarding the spiritual science behind constant chanting. Premanand Ji Maharaj had guided them on how "naam jaap" brings profound mental stability, internal tranquility, and spiritual protection amidst the chaotic demands of global stardom.

Following that spiritual awakening, Virat Kohli has frequently been spotted sporting a similar digital counter on his finger during practice sessions and travel days.